Investment
SG Hiscock partners with US fund manager

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 AUG 2023   12:43PM

SG Hiscock & Company has joined forces with a US fund manager to offer its global small cap strategy in Australia.

The partnership with EAM Global Investors means SG Hiscock will have exclusive rights to distribute the strategy to local investors.

San Diego-based EAM manages global small and microcap strategies on behalf of institutional investors.

EAM joins SGH's other partners that include Morgan Stanley Investment Management (Australia) and LaSalle Investment Management Securities.

SGH has also recently entered a partnership with abrdn in which the former is the wholesale distribution partner for international funds in the Australian market.

In 2017, First State Super awarded a large mandate to EAM Global Investors, which was part of Pacific Current Group's multi-boutique suite.

EAM chief investment officer Travis Prentice said: "SG Hiscock & Company has a strong investment network in the Australian market, and it has a proven ability to effectively deliver products and strategies on behalf of global managers."

"Our firm has existing institutional client relationships in Australia, and we are thrilled our capabilities will now also be available to the adviser market. The distribution team at SG Hiscock comes highly regarded, and we're excited to tap into their expertise and relationships with domestic adviser groups."

SGH executive chair and chief investment officer Stephen Hiscock said the addition of EAM complements the existing suite of partners.

The addition of the global small caps adds to SGH's stable of global equities and global real estate strategies available to Australians.

"The global small cap market is a fascinating space in this economic environment, and EAM is a well-respected fund manager with a proven track record of delivering returns for investors," Hiscock said.

Read more: SG HiscockEAM Global InvestorsFirst State SuperLaSalle Investment Management SecuritiesMorgan Stanley Investment ManagementPacific Current GroupStephen HiscockTravis Prentice
