Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Sequoia backs budding investment manager

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 13 JUN 2023   12:52PM

The listed wealth manager has acquired a stake in a recently launched investment manager and will support the roll-out of three new funds.

Sequoia has bought 20% of Euree Asset Management for a cash consideration of $500,000. Euree was formed at the beginning of this year and is headed by chief executive James Hird and chair Alan Hall.

A further $500,000 will also be offered in the form of provisions and services, Sequoia Financial Group investment manager Winston Sammut explained to Financial Standard.

The services include the addition of Sammut and "a number" of current Sequoia employees supporting the launch including Mark Phillips, Michael Butler, and Alex Edmonds.

Further, Sammut will move across to Euree as its new senior investment manager responsible for the funds dealing in domestic listed and direct property investments.

Euree will launch a range of multi-asset funds to retail investors, and Edmonds said both firms are looking to do this quickly.

"What we are really looking to do is set it up as soon as possible in the new financial year so that's effectively what our start date is," he explained.

Initially, it will offer the three funds to support financial advisers who want to reduce the cost of advice.

It will do this by providing access to "a single fund that has the intellectual property and know-how to select a range of investments under one umbrella across various asset classes to form either a balanced, growth or property style fund."

The selection of the underlying investments will be managed by Hird, Sammut, Edmonds, and a team of external investment consultants.

Before setting up the firm, Hird worked in financial services for eight years and held various roles including director and critical component at Qualis Capital.

Hall is an experienced legal practitioner with demonstrated ability and success in leading and managing the delivery of legal services relating to commercial and infrastructure-based projects and transactions both in Australia and overseas, explained Sequoia

Previously, he spent more than 23 years as a partner at the legal firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth and more than five years practising law in Saudi Arabia at Al Tamimi & Company.

Hall said the new manager is delighted to welcome Sequoia as its partner.

"Their commitment and involvement in assisting us to establish our business is complimentary, exciting, and enhances our vision to offer access to a variety of leading fund managers within a single fund to the financial advice market," he commented.

Read more: Alan HallAlex EdmondsCorrs Chambers WestgarthEuree Asset Management forFinancial StandardJames HirdMark PhillipsMichael ButlerQualis CapitalSequoia Financial GroupWinston Sammut
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Growth, quality stocks to outperform: Podcast
FICAP Rockstar back in July
Super funds consider future of PwC contracts
Generation Life rolls out product enhancements
ESSSuper reduces admin fees, renews insurance mandate
First Sentier clients walk away with $13bn
Dexus, Partners Wealth Group airport fund to take off
Quality stocks outperform on average: Bell AM
Macquarie AM wins manager of the year: ILAs
MAX Awards recognises best of the best

Editor's Choice

Greg Combet steps down as IFM Investors, ISA chair

ANDREW MCKEAN
IFM Investors and Industry Super Australia (ISA) chair Greg Combet has relinquished his role to head the government's new Net Zero Agency.

Cbus appoints chief executive, deputy

KARREN VERGARA
Cbus has named Justin Arter's successor as chief executive and promoted its chief member officer as second in charge.

APAC now most active region for VC: Data

CASSANDRA BALDINI
APAC venture capital (VC) assets under management climbed to $1.21 trillion in September last year, surpassing North America's $1.04 trillion.

FinClear partners with trading platform

KARREN VERGARA
FinClear has won a mandate to provide third-party clearing and trade support services to a global trading platform that recently hit Australian shores.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.