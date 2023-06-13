Sequoia backs budding investment manager

Sequoia backs budding investment managerBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 13 JUN 2023 12:52PM
The listed wealth manager has acquired a stake in a recently launched investment manager and will support the roll-out of three new funds.
Sequoia has bought 20% of Euree Asset Management for a cash consideration of $500,000. Euree was formed at the beginning of this year and is headed by chief executive James Hird and chair Alan Hall.
A further $500,000 will also be offered in the form of provisions and services, Sequoia Financial Group investment manager Winston Sammut explained to Financial Standard.
The services include the addition of Sammut and "a number" of current Sequoia employees supporting the launch including Mark Phillips, Michael Butler, and Alex Edmonds.
Further, Sammut will move across to Euree as its new senior investment manager responsible for the funds dealing in domestic listed and direct property investments.
Euree will launch a range of multi-asset funds to retail investors, and Edmonds said both firms are looking to do this quickly.
"What we are really looking to do is set it up as soon as possible in the new financial year so that's effectively what our start date is," he explained.
Initially, it will offer the three funds to support financial advisers who want to reduce the cost of advice.
It will do this by providing access to "a single fund that has the intellectual property and know-how to select a range of investments under one umbrella across various asset classes to form either a balanced, growth or property style fund."
The selection of the underlying investments will be managed by Hird, Sammut, Edmonds, and a team of external investment consultants.
Before setting up the firm, Hird worked in financial services for eight years and held various roles including director and critical component at Qualis Capital.
Hall is an experienced legal practitioner with demonstrated ability and success in leading and managing the delivery of legal services relating to commercial and infrastructure-based projects and transactions both in Australia and overseas, explained Sequoia
Previously, he spent more than 23 years as a partner at the legal firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth and more than five years practising law in Saudi Arabia at Al Tamimi & Company.
Hall said the new manager is delighted to welcome Sequoia as its partner.
"Their commitment and involvement in assisting us to establish our business is complimentary, exciting, and enhances our vision to offer access to a variety of leading fund managers within a single fund to the financial advice market," he commented.
