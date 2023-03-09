Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Senate inquiry to scrutinise proposed franking credit rules

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 9 MAR 2023   12:41PM

A Senate Economics Committee inquiry will scrutinise the government's proposed changes to franking credits, which target share buybacks and capital raisings.

In February, assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones introduced the Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No.1) Bill 2023.

The purpose of the Bill is to ensure consistency in tax treatment for both off-market and on-market share buybacks carried out by listed companies. Additionally, the Bill aims to modify taxation law to prevent franking credits form being released through certain distributions funded by capital raisings, without "significantly changing" the entity's financial position.

However, Liberal senator Andrew Bragg said the Bill is a "dangerous" and "underhanded" measure to stop the payment of franked dividends in Australia.

"If legislated, these measures will result in grave consequences for the competitiveness of Australian companies. It will deter investment in Australian companies, making it harder for them to raise capital, and more reliant on debt," Bragg said.

Similarly, Liberal minister Ber van Mannen emphasised the importance of giving companies the freedom to make decisions about capital allocation and distribution, regardless of the timeframe.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The proposed changes would limit this freedom and make it more challenging for businesses to accumulate capital, he said.

The Australian Shareholders Association (ASA) backed measures to address intentional tax avoidance or manipulation of the franking system, according to a submission made to Treasury last year. However, while it backed the measures in principle, it criticised the legislation's retrospective nature, which it deemed unreasonable and unfair to expect retail shareholders to anticipate.

The ASA also questioned the broadness and subjectivity of the tests used to determine which transactions are captured also raised concerns, along with the administrative and financial burden for individuals who inadvertently fall foul of the legislation.

Previously, the Listed Investment Companies & Trusts Association (LICAT) also criticised the proposed changes, warning they could unintentionally catch many legitimate business operations, potentially discouraging capital raising, investment, and economic growth in Australia.

Meanwhile, according to Jones, it's highly likely that all the "mum and dad investors" receiving franking credit distribution cheques currently will continue to receive them even after the new Bill's implementation.

This is because the measure primarily affects institutional investors who engage in off-market share buybacks, Jones said.

In contrast, Wilson Asset Management chair Geoff Wilson said the Bill will mainly impact low-income earnings, SMSFs, and retirees.

"The Australian government doesn't appear to fully understand the importance of the franking system, as many of those impacted rely on fully franked dividends as an income stream," Wilson said.

"When a political party attempts to attack franking credits it's a personal and inequitable attack on retail investors, companies, and the retirement security of many Australians."

Read more: AustraliaFranking CreditsTaxSenate Economics CommitteeAndrew BraggAustralian Shareholders AssociationBer van MannenGeoff WilsonListed Investment Companies & Trusts AssociationStephen JonesWilson Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investment bonds offer refuge amid super changes
Chalmers' promise to end super wars foiled by criticism
Centuria adds to glasshouse portfolio
Australian Unity kicks off capital raise
AustralianSuper invests in build-to-rent-to-own affordable housing
Super on PPL a drop in the ocean
Advice firm launches Sharia-compliant platform
Super tax break crackdown to hit $410bn in savings
What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP
New front in super wars, stability at risk: Opposition

Editor's Choice

US fund manager sets up Sydney shop

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
A US private markets firm has established an Australian office, targeting institutional investors, private wealth, and high-net-worth investors.

Morrison Securities stake to net Sequoia $40m

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:26PM
Sequoia Financial Group is offloading 80% of Morrison Securities to a digital wealth platform for $40.5 million.

Unpopular funds garner higher returns: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
According to a recent Rainmaker study, investors in international equities are making more money when they invest in products that are in net outflows.

Review of managed investment schemes kicks off

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:27PM
Treasury is commencing its review of the regulatory framework underpinning managed investment schemes (MIS), targeted at identifying gaps and possible areas for improvement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.