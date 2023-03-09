Senate inquiry to scrutinise proposed franking credit rules

A Senate Economics Committee inquiry will scrutinise the government's proposed changes to franking credits, which target share buybacks and capital raisings.

In February, assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones introduced the Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No.1) Bill 2023.

The purpose of the Bill is to ensure consistency in tax treatment for both off-market and on-market share buybacks carried out by listed companies. Additionally, the Bill aims to modify taxation law to prevent franking credits form being released through certain distributions funded by capital raisings, without "significantly changing" the entity's financial position.

However, Liberal senator Andrew Bragg said the Bill is a "dangerous" and "underhanded" measure to stop the payment of franked dividends in Australia.

"If legislated, these measures will result in grave consequences for the competitiveness of Australian companies. It will deter investment in Australian companies, making it harder for them to raise capital, and more reliant on debt," Bragg said.

Similarly, Liberal minister Ber van Mannen emphasised the importance of giving companies the freedom to make decisions about capital allocation and distribution, regardless of the timeframe.

The proposed changes would limit this freedom and make it more challenging for businesses to accumulate capital, he said.

The Australian Shareholders Association (ASA) backed measures to address intentional tax avoidance or manipulation of the franking system, according to a submission made to Treasury last year. However, while it backed the measures in principle, it criticised the legislation's retrospective nature, which it deemed unreasonable and unfair to expect retail shareholders to anticipate.

The ASA also questioned the broadness and subjectivity of the tests used to determine which transactions are captured also raised concerns, along with the administrative and financial burden for individuals who inadvertently fall foul of the legislation.

Previously, the Listed Investment Companies & Trusts Association (LICAT) also criticised the proposed changes, warning they could unintentionally catch many legitimate business operations, potentially discouraging capital raising, investment, and economic growth in Australia.

Meanwhile, according to Jones, it's highly likely that all the "mum and dad investors" receiving franking credit distribution cheques currently will continue to receive them even after the new Bill's implementation.

This is because the measure primarily affects institutional investors who engage in off-market share buybacks, Jones said.

In contrast, Wilson Asset Management chair Geoff Wilson said the Bill will mainly impact low-income earnings, SMSFs, and retirees.

"The Australian government doesn't appear to fully understand the importance of the franking system, as many of those impacted rely on fully franked dividends as an income stream," Wilson said.

"When a political party attempts to attack franking credits it's a personal and inequitable attack on retail investors, companies, and the retirement security of many Australians."