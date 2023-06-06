Senate Committee rethinks franking credit changes

The Senate Economics Legislation Committee has urged the government to review laws that would impact franked dividends funded by capital raisings.

In February, the government tabled the Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No.1) Bill 2023 which among other things sought to standardise the tax treatment of on-market and off-market share buy-backs carried out by listed public companies.

Schedule 5 of the bill also proposed preventing certain distributions funded by capital raisings from being frankable. The latter measure, whilst forecast to generate a $40 million budget windfall over the next four years, is based on data from 2016.

Despite the fiscal benefits touted in Schedule 5 of the proposed bill, critics have harboured concerns of unintended consequences.

Senator Andrew Bragg raised the alarm over how the proposed changes might damage investment levels in Australia.

"The proposal is bad for small and medium business, bad for entrepreneurs and bad for investors," Bragg said.

"Companies will be forced to take on more debt, investors will have fewer franked dividends and corporate income tax collections will be lower."

Bragg lambasted the bill for "destroying" the ability of companies to pay franked dividends following a capital raising activity.

"There is no case to abolish dividend imputation because it promotes investment and the payment of corporate tax in Australia," he said.

Meanwhile, the SMSF Association and Australian Shareholder Association (ASA) voiced relief over the Senate Committee's recommendations.

SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess hailed the Senate Committee's decision as an opportunity for the government to fine-tune amendments.

"The Senate Committee's decision now gives the government the opportunity to clarify the amendments to ensure they appropriately target the identified behaviour and not create a situation where legitimate business behaviour is unfairly penalised," Burgess said.

"There are many legitimate situations where the dividend paid by a company would not pass the proposed established practice test and as a result would be ineligible for franking. Examples could include newly established companies that have no established record of paying dividends and companies operating in volatile industries where dividends may only be paid irregularly."

ASA chief executive Rachel Waterhouse welcomed the Senate Committee's attentiveness to retail investor and stakeholder concerns. She also underscored the significance of franking credits for many Australian shareholders, especially retirees, and urged the government to respect their election promise not to make "major changes" to superannuation and franking credits during this term.

"Many Australian shareholders and our members rely on refund of excess franking credits where tax paid exceeds their marginal tax rate to support their retirement including their daily living expenses. We are concerned about the potential impact on retail shareholders who rely on companies to identify the tax implications of any unusual transactions in a timely manner," Waterhouse said.

Despite these concerns, she affirmed the ASA's support for measures that address intentional tax avoidance or manipulation of the franking system.