Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Senate Committee rethinks franking credit changes

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUN 2023   12:45PM

The Senate Economics Legislation Committee has urged the government to review laws that would impact franked dividends funded by capital raisings.

In February, the government tabled the Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No.1) Bill 2023 which among other things sought to standardise the tax treatment of on-market and off-market share buy-backs carried out by listed public companies.

Schedule 5 of the bill also proposed preventing certain distributions funded by capital raisings from being frankable. The latter measure, whilst forecast to generate a $40 million budget windfall over the next four years, is based on data from 2016.

Despite the fiscal benefits touted in Schedule 5 of the proposed bill, critics have harboured concerns of unintended consequences.

Senator Andrew Bragg raised the alarm over how the proposed changes might damage investment levels in Australia.

"The proposal is bad for small and medium business, bad for entrepreneurs and bad for investors," Bragg said.

"Companies will be forced to take on more debt, investors will have fewer franked dividends and corporate income tax collections will be lower."

Bragg lambasted the bill for "destroying" the ability of companies to pay franked dividends following a capital raising activity.

"There is no case to abolish dividend imputation because it promotes investment and the payment of corporate tax in Australia," he said.

Meanwhile, the SMSF Association and Australian Shareholder Association (ASA) voiced relief over the Senate Committee's recommendations.

SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess hailed the Senate Committee's decision as an opportunity for the government to fine-tune amendments.

"The Senate Committee's decision now gives the government the opportunity to clarify the amendments to ensure they appropriately target the identified behaviour and not create a situation where legitimate business behaviour is unfairly penalised," Burgess said.

"There are many legitimate situations where the dividend paid by a company would not pass the proposed established practice test and as a result would be ineligible for franking. Examples could include newly established companies that have no established record of paying dividends and companies operating in volatile industries where dividends may only be paid irregularly."

ASA chief executive Rachel Waterhouse welcomed the Senate Committee's attentiveness to retail investor and stakeholder concerns. She also underscored the significance of franking credits for many Australian shareholders, especially retirees, and urged the government to respect their election promise not to make "major changes" to superannuation and franking credits during this term.

"Many Australian shareholders and our members rely on refund of excess franking credits where tax paid exceeds their marginal tax rate to support their retirement including their daily living expenses. We are concerned about the potential impact on retail shareholders who rely on companies to identify the tax implications of any unusual transactions in a timely manner," Waterhouse said.

Despite these concerns, she affirmed the ASA's support for measures that address intentional tax avoidance or manipulation of the franking system.

Read more: Franking creditsSMSF AssociationAndrew BraggPeter BurgessRachel WaterhouseAustralian Shareholder Association
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Budget of missed opportunities: Industry
NALI measure receives mixed response
APRA probes super fund payments to unions
SMSFs weather market storms: Report
SMSF Association names head of membership
Franking credit changes could backfire: SMSF Association
Curbing super tax breaks for the wealthy: Consultation opens
New Australian digital assets bill to regulate crypto
Senate inquiry to scrutinise proposed franking credit rules
Chalmers' promise to end super wars foiled by criticism

Editor's Choice

Advice regtech acquires TIQK assets

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Regtech provider for financial advisers Fourth Line has acquired the intellectual property of defunct startup TIQK.

NGS Super names chief executive

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:44PM
Natalie Previtera has been permanently appointed to the role of chief executive after acting in the role for nearly a year.

SMSFs continue to fly solo

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Self-managed super fund trustees continue to shun the services of financial advisers despite the fact many concede they need expertise on regulation changes and investments.

Cash rate hits 4.1%

KARREN VERGARA
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked rates by another 25 basis points to bring the official cash rate to 4.1%.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.