Scientiam, DASH launch easy fund exit service

Scientiam has partnered with DASH Technology Group to launch a transition service that assists advisers in getting their C and D clients out of underperforming funds.

The Scientiam Transition Service, available at no cost until the end of the year, aims to help advice businesses cost-effectively advise C and D clients stuck in expensive, poor-performing legacy products and platforms move to more competitive, contemporary solutions.

The service, available via a subscription with Scientiam, leverages DASH's digital Statement of Advice (SoA) tool.

It is exclusively offered through financial advisers and requires users to submit an adviser code when registering.

According to Scientiam founder Nigel Baker, too many clients are languishing in poor products charging up to 2% in fees because they can't afford personal advice that would almost certainly recommend they get out.

"Many advice businesses have a long tail of disengaged, inactive clients who are uneconomical to service. Advisers genuinely want to help these people; they don't want to sell them or hand them to platforms," he said.

Scientiam also aims to increase financial literacy, educate clients and act as an incubator for the referring adviser. Clients can access calculators and tools, track their spending, and access low-cost diversified superannuation and investment accounts.

"Provided clients are better off moving, the Scientiam Transition Service is a way to help get them a better deal. They can transition to a rich digital advice solution, which includes educational content, modelling tools and access to a range of quality investment options," Baker added.

Scientiam explained, as client needs and circumstances change, the system is designed to push them to engage or reengage with their referring adviser for strategic personal advice.

Baker concluded that research like the recent Stockspot Fat Cats Report proves that too many consumers are trapped in outdated, unsupported and underperforming products.

"Some of these underperforming products are a ticking time-bomb for AFSLs and advice businesses," he said.

"As an industry, we collectively need to do more to help clients get out of underperforming legacy products and get a better deal."