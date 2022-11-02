Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Scientiam, DASH launch easy fund exit service

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 NOV 2022   12:33PM

Scientiam has partnered with DASH Technology Group to launch a transition service that assists advisers in getting their C and D clients out of underperforming funds.

The Scientiam Transition Service, available at no cost until the end of the year, aims to help advice businesses cost-effectively advise C and D clients stuck in expensive, poor-performing legacy products and platforms move to more competitive, contemporary solutions.

The service, available via a subscription with Scientiam, leverages DASH's digital Statement of Advice (SoA) tool.

It is exclusively offered through financial advisers and requires users to submit an adviser code when registering.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

According to Scientiam founder Nigel Baker, too many clients are languishing in poor products charging up to 2% in fees because they can't afford personal advice that would almost certainly recommend they get out.

"Many advice businesses have a long tail of disengaged, inactive clients who are uneconomical to service. Advisers genuinely want to help these people; they don't want to sell them or hand them to platforms," he said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Scientiam also aims to increase financial literacy, educate clients and act as an incubator for the referring adviser. Clients can access calculators and tools, track their spending, and access low-cost diversified superannuation and investment accounts.

"Provided clients are better off moving, the Scientiam Transition Service is a way to help get them a better deal. They can transition to a rich digital advice solution, which includes educational content, modelling tools and access to a range of quality investment options," Baker added.

Scientiam explained, as client needs and circumstances change, the system is designed to push them to engage or reengage with their referring adviser for strategic personal advice.

Baker concluded that research like the recent Stockspot Fat Cats Report proves that too many consumers are trapped in outdated, unsupported and underperforming products.

"Some of these underperforming products are a ticking time-bomb for AFSLs and advice businesses," he said.

"As an industry, we collectively need to do more to help clients get out of underperforming legacy products and get a better deal."

Read more: AdviceAdvisersScientiam Transition ServiceDASH Technology GroupNigel BakerStockspot Fat Cats Report
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MLC Life updates retail insurance product range
Lumiant partners with Envestnet | Yodlee
More consolidation is needed, says Diverger chief
Advice technologies seeing adoption boom
Increasing number of advisers look to self-licence
Colonial reveals Australia's huge untapped workforce
Padua launches new adviser tool
No more changes to risk commissions: ClearView
BT answers advisers' top tax time questions
Geoff Lloyd to chair DASH

Editor's Choice

Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:46PM
Blackbird Ventures has raised the nation's largest venture capital fund, receiving over $1 billion in committed capital from some of Australia and New Zealand's largest institutions.

FPA welcomes new board members

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:35PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has re-elected William Johns to its board and welcomed Angela Martyn and Jade Khao as new members.

ClearView abandons potential takeover transactions

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:26PM
ClearView Wealth has concluded its strategic review process, with the board deciding not to proceed with any transactions.

PAC Capital buys Clearwater Portfolio Management

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
The private asset manager has acquired Clearwater Portfolio Management, taking its total funds under management to just under $500 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.