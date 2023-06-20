Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Schroders Australia appoints new chief executive

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 20 JUN 2023   12:31PM

Simon Doyle will take on the top job while also maintaining his role as Schroders' chief investment officer.

Doyle succeeds Sam Hallinan who has held the role since April 2021. Schroders explained the appointment is part of an important and future-focused evolution of the Australian business.

Joining in 2003, Doyle managed the firm's fixed income, multi-asset, and private debt teams and in 2022 was given the additional chief investment officer job.

Head of Schroders Asia Pacific Chris Durack commented on the appointment and said the new dual chief executive and chief investment role reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to clients "and allows for further direct engagement on investment solutions with our clients, the needs of whom are becoming increasingly complex."

"Simon is highly regarded internally both locally and globally across the Schroders business and is well-known within the market and amongst our clients," he said.

Further, Schroders thanked Hallinan for leading the Australian business through a period of significant industry change and societal disruption.

"We are grateful for the contribution Sam made to Schroders during this period and he leaves with our best wishes," it said.

As Doyle transitions, Schroders' deputy head of multi-asset Australia Sebastian Mullins has been promoted to head of multi-asset. Mullins joined in 2019 and has 12 years of experience in the sector.

Schroders confirmed over time it expects to recruit additional talent into the multi-asset team.

"These leadership changes signify our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional investment solutions tailored to our client's specific needs," said Schroders global chief executive Peter Harrison.

"Under Simon's leadership, and with an investment-led approach supported by our locally-based investment teams, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering outstanding results for our clients."

