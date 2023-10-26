Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 26 OCT 2023   12:41PM

Russell Investments has devised a series of executive appointments to bolster the firm's expansion efforts across the APAC region.

Tim Furlan, with nearly two decades of experience in senior roles at Russell Investments' Master Trust and Superannuation businesses, has been appointed the new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, he will lead the charge in scaling Russell Investments' local operations, as demand for client-driven solutions surges in both institutional and retail sectors, according to a company statement.

Meanwhile, Pete Gunning, a seasoned executive with 27 years at Russell Investments, has made a return to the role of head of APAC - a position he previously held for eight years until October 2021. His experience also includes two separate tenures as the firm's global chief investment officer.

Gunning will assume this role while continuing to serve as vice chair.

Furlan and Gunning step into roles previously held by Jodie Hampshire, who exited the firm in October following a 17-year career across its Sydney and London offices.

Under Hampshire's direction, the firm engaged with a broad spectrum of clients, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, corporate superannuation, licensee groups, and financial advisers, while delivering a range of services including investment management, implemented consulting, and centralised portfolio management.

"We thank Jodie for her enormous contributions over the years and I'm honoured to work alongside Pete to drive innovation, with a focus on client investment outcomes," Furlan commented.

"More than ever our clients need solutions that create and protect wealth in an increasingly complex environment. We're delivering new initiatives in response to client needs and have innovative products in the pipeline for now and into 2024."

Rounding out the appointments, Bronwyn Yates has been elevated to head of Go-to-Market strategy and operations for the APAC region.

With over 16 years of experience at Russell Investments, Yates is "well-positioned" to orchestrate the coordination and communication across all client segments in the region.

Notably, she's served as a director on the Russell Investment Management board since 2013.

TelstraSuper launches retirement product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

