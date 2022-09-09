Rising number of active funds underperforming: SPIVA

Most active funds underperform in every reported category over longer-term horizons, according to the biannual S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) Australia Scorecard.

However, although long-term performance statistics are poor, the SPIVA Australia scorecard said the first half of 2022 contained some bright spots for active managers.

"In the first half of 2022, outperformance was close to a coin flip for Australian Equity General funds, with 50% underperforming the S&P/ASX 200," the report said.

"Over the same period, 40% of Australian Equity A-RIET funds underperformed their respective benchmarks, while a majority of funds lagged in the fixed income and small-cap equity categories."

Liquidation rates for most active fund categories were moderate over the one-year period ending 30 June 2022. Australian Equity A-REIT funds recorded the highest liquidation rate at 12.3%, whereas only 2.7% of Australian Equity Mid and Small-Cap funds failed to survive.

But, over longer horizons, survivorship rates were significantly lower, with over 50% of funds merged or liquidated in all but the category of Australian Equity Mid and Small-Cap.

In the current market context, the report said rising inflation, higher interest rates and surging commodity prices have darkened the landscape of the global economy.

"The first half of 2022 was characterised by broad based declined in both equities and fixed income securities around the world, including Australia," it said.

"There have been times and places when the easiest way to generate outperformance was by getting a few bold selections right, but within large-cap Australian equities during the first half of 2022, focusing on a few big names to avoid may have proved more productive."

The report also found that while there were a few standouts in the S&P/ASX 200, 75% of the largest absolute contributors to the benchmark had a negative return.

"Although positive returns were available, they were widely dispersed among many small winners," the report explained.