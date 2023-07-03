Newspaper icon
Rising costs bite asset owners

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 3 JUL 2023   12:29PM

The cost to do business for asset owners is becoming more expensive, as many report a 34% jump in fund servicing expenses over the last three years as they also grapple with lower management fees.

The Investors' Costs and Fees report compiled by bfinance found that routine fund servicing costs in the form of custody, audits, and legal advice are becoming more costly as they find it harder to pass such expenses on to clients.

About 200 global asset owners canvassed, which include pension funds, insurers, and endowments, reveal that they find it hard to implement material increases in flat fees for institutional clients via non-fee costs or performance-based fee structures.

On the flip side, asset servicing providers, like custodians, can easily introduce price hikes to asset owners.

As a result, about one in three asset managers have experienced rising fund servicing costs since 2020. Some 35% of investors saw their total expense ratio (TER) increase in the past three years.

Some 45% surveyed said management fees on a like-for-like basis have declined.

One asset manager participant said audit, tax preparation, and custodian fees seem to be rising in line with inflation. Another said the only area where costs have reduced is in equity brokerage thanks to automation.

ESG-related costs, and how to charge for them, were also widely cited as pressure points among investors.

Bfinance head of investment content Kathryn Saklatvala said the report illustrates the extent to which investors are now facing cost-additive pressures.

"This is a real contrast versus the previous decade, when low interest rates, downward pressure on management fees and improved (though still imperfect!) transparency helped considerably to reduce like-for-like costs for investors," she said.

Comparing costs among asset managers proved to be a challenge. There is a high level of dissatisfaction with transparency across transaction costs for asset owners. Only 27% are happy with the transparency of market impact costs.

Managing director and head of portfolio solutions at bfinance Duncan Higgs said the industry needs higher standards for cost transparency and cost comparability.

"This subject will likely come under greater scrutiny now that costs in many areas are rising - particularly in fees for fund servicing (custody, audit, legal) and various 'ad hoc' charges passed on by asset managers to their clients outside of the management fees," he said.

"We still see real scope for investors to improve value for money, without compromising on strategic goals, in areas such as transaction cost analysis."

Cromwell, Value Partners group join forces

CHLOE WALKER
Cromwell Property Group (Cromwell) and Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners Group have established a joint venture, exchanging on the sale of a 50% stake in the Cromwell Italy Urban Logistics Fund assets.

Mercer appoints three new directors

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer has appointed three non-executive directors to its fiduciary boards, bringing experience at the likes of J.P. Morgan and Sunsuper.

Apostle links with venture capital firm

KARREN VERGARA
The $5 billion ethical fund manager has joined forces with a US venture capital firm that will expose sophisticated local investors to disruptive technology startups.

