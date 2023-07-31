Review forces ASX to fix intra-group conflicts

Another review from the fallout of the bungled CHESS replacement saga will force the ASX to implement 13 recommendations to manage conflicts of interest among its subsidiaries.

The review, conducted by Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF), found prevalence of conflicting commercial interests among the parent company as a listed entity and its subsidiaries, ASX Clear and ASX Settlement, with respect to the current governance of CHESS and its long-drawn-out replacement.

HSF was tasked by the Reserve Bank of Australia on 15 December 2022 to review the group's governance framework.

The ASX had already introduced several governance changes following the recommendations made by the RBA in the FY21 FSS assessment report when HSF began its review.

Taking this into account, HSF said the changes "are relatively well established within the organisation" and that interviewees commented that there is "now an enhanced consciousness of conflicts generally, and the potential for intra-group conflicts more specifically, and greater clarity on the applicable processes to identify and manage them".

However, HSF found several areas need improvement. HSF noted the stream of director and senior management changes since the original CHESS replacement decision was announced six years ago - which "brought new perspectives, including on governance matter, and additional capability to address project challenges".

"A number of the more recently appointed directors and management commented on the high level of focus on conflicts within the ASX Group compared to other organisations they had worked with," the report read.

While ASX has some helpful policy guidance on intra-group conflicts, HSF said, this is geared towards directors.

"However, there is scope for these materials to be updated to reflect a greater emphasis and practical content on intra-group conflicts," HSF said.

Among the other recommendations, the ASX Conflicts Management Policy and Conflicts Management Handbook should be updated - or a separate resource for the ASX, and the Clearing and Settlements units should include guidance on intra-group conflicts.

Another recommendation is for non-ASX Clearing and Settlements directors to meet annually with the RBA and ASIC so that they know how Clearing and Settlements are operating.

ASX chair Damian Roche said: "This report demonstrates that improvements we've made to governance are making a difference. We need to be transparent about the work we're doing and I'm hopeful this report gives further confidence to our stakeholders that we have appropriate conflict management arrangements in place."

Roche added that the ASX will implement all 13 recommendations in the report and expects to complete most of these changes in the next three months.