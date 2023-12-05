Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Rest welcomes chief financial officer

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 5 DEC 2023   12:44PM

After five years of working closely with the super fund as a consultant, John O'Sullivan joins Rest as its new chief financial officer.

O'Sullivan brings over 20 years of experience to the role, having served in various roles across banking, insurance, and superannuation.

He joins the super fund after 15 years at EY, where he served as an associate partner.

After the departure of Rest's previous chief financial officer Kulwant Singh-Pangly in September, O'Sullivan took over the leadership of Rest's finance and investment operations team during the recruitment process.

Now, having been appointed to the role himself, O'Sullivan will report to Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle, and will be responsible for overseeing financial strategy, management and reporting, valuations, actuarial, portfolio governance, taxation, and investment operations.

"John's deep experience and knowledge is a welcome contribution to Rest as we continue to focus on delivering the best possible retirement outcomes for our nearly two million members," Doyle said.

"I'm extremely pleased that John is bringing his wide industry experience and skill to Rest as we embark on the next phase of our mission to make the experience of super simple for our members."

Meanwhile, O'Sullivan said he is excited and honoured to have the opportunity to support Rest's members grow their super balances.

"Regardless of background or balance, everyone is entitled to a fair and equitable superannuation system," he said.

"I look forward to contributing to members' positive outcomes through my leadership of the finance and investment operations function at Rest."

O'Sullivan will begin in the role in January 2024.

