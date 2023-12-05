Rest welcomes chief financial officer

Rest welcomes chief financial officerBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 5 DEC 2023 12:44PM
Read more: EY, John O'Sullivan, Kulwant Singh-Pangly, Vicki Doyle
After five years of working closely with the super fund as a consultant, John O'Sullivan joins Rest as its new chief financial officer.
O'Sullivan brings over 20 years of experience to the role, having served in various roles across banking, insurance, and superannuation.
He joins the super fund after 15 years at EY, where he served as an associate partner.
After the departure of Rest's previous chief financial officer Kulwant Singh-Pangly in September, O'Sullivan took over the leadership of Rest's finance and investment operations team during the recruitment process.
Now, having been appointed to the role himself, O'Sullivan will report to Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle, and will be responsible for overseeing financial strategy, management and reporting, valuations, actuarial, portfolio governance, taxation, and investment operations.
"John's deep experience and knowledge is a welcome contribution to Rest as we continue to focus on delivering the best possible retirement outcomes for our nearly two million members," Doyle said.
"I'm extremely pleased that John is bringing his wide industry experience and skill to Rest as we embark on the next phase of our mission to make the experience of super simple for our members."
Meanwhile, O'Sullivan said he is excited and honoured to have the opportunity to support Rest's members grow their super balances.
"Regardless of background or balance, everyone is entitled to a fair and equitable superannuation system," he said.
"I look forward to contributing to members' positive outcomes through my leadership of the finance and investment operations function at Rest."
O'Sullivan will begin in the role in January 2024.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Barings prepares new strategies for local institutional investors|
Qantas Super takes merger plans to new heights|
QIC opens new international office|
Rest welcomes chief financial officer|
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Edwina Maloney
AMP LIMITED