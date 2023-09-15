Rest hires former EISS Super risk chief

Former EISS Super chief risk officer Stephanie Lyons has landed a new gig at Rest.

Lyons left EISS Super, which managed the superannuation of workers in the energy sector, in May when it merged with Cbus.

The merger saw the departure of several senior EISS Super staff, including Lyons, who had held the role for nine years.

Reporting to Rest chief risk officer Gemma Kyle, Lyons has been appointed general manager of risk and compliance (investments).

"Managing risk and our compliance obligations is a key enabler for Rest to achieve its strategic goals and ultimately help our members achieve their best possible retirement outcomes," Kyle said.

"Stephanie brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the risk, audit, compliance and finance spaces. I'm delighted she'll be joining the team and working closely with the risk & governance and investment teams to provide oversight and assurance."

Before taking the role at EISS, Lyons worked at KPMG as manager of financial services.

Before her three years with the Big Four consultant in Australia, she specialised in audit in KPMG's Dublin office.