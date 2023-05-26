Rest extends Link partnership

Link Group has officially renewed its mandate with Rest, with the industry fund signing on for another five years.

In February, the administrator flagged it was in discussions with Rest and a renewal was likely. Today, it's confirmed a new contract has been signed for a five-year term and with the potential for a further two years.

The new deal commenced this month and, in addition to Link's existing services, sees the two create a joint digital innovation team to enhance the digital services and technology solutions available to Rest members.

In February, Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said the planned innovation is part of a broader strategy to enhance engagement with the fund's younger membership, many of whom don't understand or feel connected to their super.

"We fundamentally believe that the simpler and easier super is for our members to understand and access, the easier it is for them to take action and improve their retirement outcomes," Doyle said.

Link and Rest have partnered since 1992.