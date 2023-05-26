Rest extends Link partnership

Rest extends Link partnershipBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 26 MAY 2023 12:49PM
Read more: Link Group, Vicki Doyle
Link Group has officially renewed its mandate with Rest, with the industry fund signing on for another five years.
In February, the administrator flagged it was in discussions with Rest and a renewal was likely. Today, it's confirmed a new contract has been signed for a five-year term and with the potential for a further two years.
The new deal commenced this month and, in addition to Link's existing services, sees the two create a joint digital innovation team to enhance the digital services and technology solutions available to Rest members.
In February, Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said the planned innovation is part of a broader strategy to enhance engagement with the fund's younger membership, many of whom don't understand or feel connected to their super.
"We fundamentally believe that the simpler and easier super is for our members to understand and access, the easier it is for them to take action and improve their retirement outcomes," Doyle said.
Link and Rest have partnered since 1992.
Related News
Editor's Choice
FS Sustainability reveals ESG Power50
Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies
Aware Super bolsters strategy team
Melissa Caddick declared dead by coroner
|Sponsored by
Is it time to change your fixed income strategy?
Invest in iShares Fixed Income ETFs and blend bond ETFs with active fixed income strategies.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Learning to love the unloveable
Is your industry super fund too illiquid?
Advocating for the value of specialist life risk advice
Building your future-ready family office in four steps
Julian Biggins
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED