Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Rest extends Link partnership

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 26 MAY 2023   12:49PM

Link Group has officially renewed its mandate with Rest, with the industry fund signing on for another five years.

In February, the administrator flagged it was in discussions with Rest and a renewal was likely. Today, it's confirmed a new contract has been signed for a five-year term and with the potential for a further two years.

The new deal commenced this month and, in addition to Link's existing services, sees the two create a joint digital innovation team to enhance the digital services and technology solutions available to Rest members.

In February, Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said the planned innovation is part of a broader strategy to enhance engagement with the fund's younger membership, many of whom don't understand or feel connected to their super.

"We fundamentally believe that the simpler and easier super is for our members to understand and access, the easier it is for them to take action and improve their retirement outcomes," Doyle said.

Link and Rest have partnered since 1992.

Read more: Link GroupVicki Doyle
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Payday super to boost retirement savings for millions
Link to offer Allianz Retire+ solution to super funds
Link Group sells Funds Solutions, settles with FCA
Link Group appoints general manager
Link Group agrees to sell BCM arm
Link Group secures mandate renewal
Link due to settle defunct Woodford fund with FCA
Link scores admin, technology mandate
Link Fund Solutions hit with further legal action
Hostplus, Maritime Super make merger official

Editor's Choice

FS Sustainability reveals ESG Power50

STAFF WRITER
The 50 most influential ESG professionals working at ASX-listed companies have been named in the inaugural ESG Power50 guide.

Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies

ANDREW MCKEAN
Treasury has proposed a 1.5% increase in the Financial Institutions Supervisory Levies for the 2023-24 financial year, including a $7.2 million budgetary boost for APRA.

Aware Super bolsters strategy team

ELIZABETH FRY
Aware Super has expanded its investment strategy team with the hire of four new specialists and has set up a new investment risk division.

Melissa Caddick declared dead by coroner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The fraudster who purported to be a financial adviser to scam upwards of $23 million out of family and friends is likely dead, the inquest has found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.