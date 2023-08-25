Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Rest closes investment options, shifts allocations

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 25 AUG 2023   12:43PM

Rest is closing its bonds and shares investment options to new members as of September 30.

The $75 billion industry super fund said any request by existing members to switch funds into the bonds or shares options must be received by September 27. However, existing members who've invested in the options prior to closure will still be able to execute certain transactions.

In an investment update, Rest also revealed it's altering asset allocations in its MySuper core strategy and sustainable growth options.

The core strategy, which yielded a 9.26% return in FY23, will increase allocations in Australian and international equities, while reducing exposure to debt, infrastructure, property, and alternatives.

The sustainable growth option will amplify its international equities asset allocation from 40% to 48%. Australian equities and cash holdings will stay the same, while exposure to property, infrastructure, and alternatives will be slashed.

The fund also announced a raft of changes to its investment fees and costs.

The total investment cost for the core strategy, balanced, diversified, high growth, cash, shares, Australian shares, and overseas shares investment options reduced in 2023.

The capital stable, balanced - indexed, Australian shares - indexed, and overseas shares - indexed options investment costs are unchanged.

Meanwhile, the investment costs for the sustainable growth, bonds, and property options increased.

Separately, earlier this month, Rest estimated that about 260,000 of its members will benefit from the recent removal of the $450 monthly income threshold for Superannuation Guarantee (SG) contributions, effective July 2022. Most of the members benefiting from the policy change are existing members who've now earned additional contributions they were previously unlikely to receive.

According to Rest's internal analysis, around a quarter of a million of its members are now receiving super for every hour they work, with women making up 64% of this group.

Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said: "The removal of the $450 income threshold has offered more than a quarter of a million examples of the power and value of reform efforts to build a fairer and more equitable super system. This finding highlights the benefit to Rest members, but it's likely many more working Australians are now receiving super for every hour they work as a result of the change."

Further, the policy change is expected to narrow the gender gap in superannuation balances, which currently stands at 26% for Rest members aged 60 to 64.

"Coupled with the introduction of payday super and plans to increase the visibility of unpaid superannuation, there has been some encouraging progress towards greater fairness and equity recently," Doyle said.

"We need to build on this momentum and implement further reforms, such as superannuation contributions on paid parental leave."

