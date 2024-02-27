Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Rest awards impact mandate

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  TUESDAY, 27 FEB 2024   12:53PM

Rest is $150 million closer to reaching its impact investment target after allocating to a listed equity fund.

Rest has invested in an international listed equities strategy run by Ninety-One, which "aims to achieve long-term total returns by investing in companies that are expected to contribute to the transition to a lower-carbon global economy," and focuses on businesses in three areas of decarbonisation - renewable energy, resource efficiency and electrification.

"Through these investments, we aim to help our members grow their retirement savings with strong, long-term investment returns and also generate measurable positive environmental impacts," said Kiran Singh, Rest's head of listed assets.

"The transition to a lower-carbon economy is presenting us with new investment opportunities to accelerate returns for our members' retirements. We believe it's very important that our members have exposure to companies with growth leveraged to decarbonisation solutions."

Singh called investing in listed impact opportunities "exciting" for super funds.

"While impact investments are more commonly found in private markets, the opportunities in public markets are rapidly evolving, with new strategies and opportunities constantly emerging," Singh said.

"We believe listed equities can play an important role in meeting our objective of a 1% allocation to impact investments across the fund's total portfolio by 2026, and can complement our existing private market impact investments."

Rest defines 'impact investments' as investments made in members' best financial interests, to provide a financial return and a social and or environmental return.

Earlier this month, Rest announced it had invested in an agriculture-focused fund that focuses on sustainable farming, practices and companies.

Rest has allocated capital to Cibus Fund II, which "focuses on delivering strong returns through investment opportunities related to the food value chain." The investment comes out of the super fund's impact investment and strategic alternatives allocations.

Rest made its initial impact investments into the unlisted infrastructure Palisade Impact Fund, with specialist private equity firm ARCHIMED.

"Sustainability is becoming more important to forward-thinking Australian Institutional investors, such as Rest, who are pursuing strong returns in investments that are also expected to positively contribute to measurable environmental outcomes to make the world a better place," said Justin Cowper, head of institutional business for Ninety One in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

"We are fully aligned with this philosophy and as such, are ecstatic to have partnered with Rest on our Global Environment Equity Strategy, which looks to provide superior investment returns in the medium to long term through its focus on decarbonisation.

"We look forward to partnering more with Rest as they continue to evolve their market-leading thinking on what is an essential topic for all investors."

