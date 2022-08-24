Remediation bills revealed amid call for levy freeze extension

Six of the largest financial institutions have paid or offered a total of $3.6 billion in compensation to consumers over fees for no service and non-compliant advice. The new stats come as the Financial Planning Association of Australia calls for an extension to the adviser levy freeze.

The figure is the total from ASIC show AMP, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, Macquarie, NAB and Westpac's respective remediation programs that were commenced following the regulator's reviews into fees for no service and how large institutions oversee their advisers.

To date, NAB has overwhelmingly paid the bulk of the remediation regarding fees for no service, with its total bill to June 2022 coming in at $1.24 billion. This has been paid or offered to more than 772,000 customers.

This is followed by Westpac which has paid or offered more than $942 million to 117,018 customers.

AMP has paid or offered $627 million to 331,994 customers, while Commonwealth Bank has paid or offered more than $290 million to close to 145,000 customers and ANZ's figure sits around $217 million and has been paid or offered to more than 65,000 customers.

Finally, Macquarie has the smallest bill at $4.6 million paid or owed to 1105 customers.

When it comes to non-compliant advice, NAB also has the biggest bill at $104.7 million. This has been paid or offered to 2727 clients. This is again followed by Westpac at $58.7 million.

ANZ has paid or offered $44.7 million to 2123 customers, while AMP has paid or offered $42.5 million to more than 2800 customers.

Finally, Commonwealth Bank's bill comes in at $9.4 billion for 626 customers.

Macquarie's figures weren't included by ASIC as its remediation for non-compliant advice was completed in June 2017 as part of Macquarie Equities' Enforceable Undertaking with ASIC, totalling $24.7 million.

On the above data, ASIC noted that the term 'customers' broadly refers to individuals, couples and SMSF trustees. It also said some customers may have been double counted as they may have been involved in more than one remediation program.

In terms of fees for no service, ANZ and Westpac said they expect remediation to be completed next month. Commonwealth Bank and NAB believe they will be finished by December, while NAB said it should be done by February 2023.

The release of the data coincides with the Financial Planning Association of Australia calling for the freeze on the ASIC adviser levy, fearing the fees paid by financial advisers could increase substantially.

An ongoing criticism of the levy has been that all advisers are footing the bill for the institutions' misconduct, paying for ASIC's ongoing actions against them.

The levy is currently set at the 2018-19 level of $1142 per adviser. While a review of the industry funding model has been announced, the FPA said it's not confident any changes can be made and implemented in time to impact this financial year.

"Making financial advice more affordable for all Australians starts with making financial planning more affordable to practice," FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"There are activities that we're aware ASIC undertakes that have nothing to do with financial planners yet are funded by financial planners in the current model. The government has had to intervene twice in the past five years because the model isn't working as intended.

"It is important that any year-on-year increases better reflect the capacity of the financial planning profession."

The FPA has also recommended the creation and application of retrospective regulations to cordon off and charge the six large licensees at the time - being AMP, Macquarie, ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac - directly under a separate and specific levy for the cost of ASIC's ongoing work.