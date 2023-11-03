Newspaper icon
Regal Partners nabs Charlie Aitken

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 3 NOV 2023   12:10PM

Regal Partners has confirmed that high-profile stockbroker Charlie Aitken is joining its sales team as investment director.

Aitken joins from Bell Financial where he returned a year ago after his former fund management business - Aitken Investment Management - was sold in a management buyout.

He ran investments at AIM Funds for seven years.

The firm is now called Constantia Investment Partners.

Previous roles include head of sales for Citigroup and executive director and partner of Southern Cross Equities.

The well-connected stockbroker is best known for his high conviction bets.

Last year, he argued that Regal's status as an alternative asset manager with a solid record of long-short returns would make it stand out when listed asset managers were facing tough conditions.

Meantime, the alternatives specialist has also recruited Joseph Tobias from JP Morgan Asset Management as investment director of private wealth.

Tobias joined JP Morgan as a key account manager in 2015.

Before that, he was a regional manager at Zurich Financial Services, a senior business development manager at Perpetual and a financial planner at Commonwealth Bank.

Separately, Regal Partners this week said it would acquire 50% of Taurus Funds Management for an upfront cash payment of $28 million.

As of today, the alternatives asset manager acquired PM Capital, taking the group's assets under management to $10.8 billion.

Read more: Regal PartnersAitken Investment ManagementBell FinancialCharlie AitkenCitigroupCommonwealth BankConstantia Investment PartnersJoseph TobiasJP Morgan Asset ManagementPM CapitalSouthern Cross EquitiesTaurus Funds ManagementZurich Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS

