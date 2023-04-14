Newspaper icon
Regal names investment director

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 14 APR 2023   12:37PM

Regal Partners appointed a new investment director to service sophisticated investors, who was most recently the head of analytics at Bloomberg's local unit.

William Myer steps into the newly created role of investment director for family office and private clients.

Myer works alongside Rob Saunders, who is Regal's head of distribution, and Rebecca Fesq, who leads client business and strategic partnerships.

Myer spent nearly 10 years at Bloomberg. His most recent role was head of analytics for Bloomberg Australia and New Zealand. He previously held analyst roles at Caledonia Investments and the Yulgilbar Group of Companies.

At Regal, he will expand the ASX-listed firm's existing relationships with Australian family offices, and sophisticated, self-directed private investors.

Myer said that he was looking forward to contributing to Regal's growth.

"The alternatives space in Australia is continuing to grow, providing sophisticated investors with increasingly attractive opportunities to earn attractive, uncorrelated, risk-adjusted returns," he said.

In January 2023, Regal received a $200 million commitment from a family office to invest in the recently launched private credit strategy, the Regal Private Credit Opportunities Fund.

The fund invests in senior loans for small and medium-sized public and private companies in Australia and New Zealand, along with asset-backed loans and other credit products.

The following month, Regal entered into a binding agreement to acquire all the assets of Hong Kong-based East Point Asset Management, which manages US$100 million in long-short Asian equities.

EPAM founder and chief investment officer Simon Walsh and his team will join Regal once the deal finalises, supporting Phil King in managing the ASX-listed Asian equity strategy (RG8), as well as other funds.

Regal had about US$600 million in its Asian equity funds at the end of December 2022.

At the end of January 2023, Regal had $5.4 billion in funds under management.

