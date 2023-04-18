RBA reforms require bipartisan support: Chalmers

Treasurer Jim Chalmers intends to gain full support from all sides of politics before implementing the changes recommended by the panel tasked with reviewing the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Chalmers told a press conference yesterday that he will speak to various parties about the content of the report, which contains 51 recommendations, before it is released sometime in the next few weeks.

Already conferring with RBA governor Philip Lowe, he will call upon his colleagues, the Opposition and the crossbench on the best courses of action, adding that "I genuinely want this to be bipartisan".

"There will be a legislative element to the recommendations that have been put forward by the Reserve Bank review panel and my view is that the recommendations should be beyond party politics in this building," he said.

Hinting at some of the recommendations, Chalmers pointed to potential legislative change.

This would require "the governor and the board to change the way that they go about things at the bank".

Chalmers announced the review last July, which examined areas such as the RBA's mandate, governance, culture and operations.

"The Reserve Bank is a crucial economic institution which has served Australia well for more than six decades. This is all about ensuring we have the world's best and most effective central bank into the future," Chalmers said at the time.

The review excludes the RBA's payments, financial infrastructure, banking, and banknote functions.

Chalmers further flagged that the Statement on the Conduct of Monetary Policy will potentially be included in the RBA Act. The statement is a common understanding between the RBA governor and government on key aspects of Australia's monetary policy framework and sets out respective roles and responsibilities.

"I think it makes good sense to have a statement which can be more frequently updated and to have it built on a foundation of legislative certainty and so I think the key for the recommendations in this review will be to get the balance right between the legislative framework and the statement on conduct," he said.