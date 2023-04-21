RBA appointments prompt debate

The decision by Treasury to appoint former Fair Work Commission president Iain Ross and former AustralianSuper chair Elana Rubin as part-time members of the RBA board has sparked debate.

Following the release of the review of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) yesterday, which made 51 recommendations including the creation of a dual board, Treasurer Jim Chalmers appointed Ross and Rubin each for a five-year term to replace outgoing members Wendy Craik and Mark Barnaba.

"They will help ensure the board is well equipped both to deliver monetary policy in an increasingly complex and uncertain environment and to implement the recommendations of the RBA Review," Chalmers said.

However, despite welcoming the review and agreeing there are some "very good features", Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor told the ABC, the opposition is disappointed with the new additions.

"The first two appointments that have been made by the Treasurer, he completely ignored the recruitment process," he said.

"The merit-based rigorous process that's laid out in the in the review. We do think it's important if the government is going to say it supports the recommendations of this review it walks the walk and doesn't just talk the talk."

The new hires seek to bring greater diversity to the RBA board, which many in the industry have said is long overdue. Taylor explained the Liberal Party agreed on that point, however reaffirmed the proper hiring process is needed.

"We want to know that the very best people are around the table and that there's a rigorous process," he said.

"So, we're not ending up with a whole lot of union officials with deep links to the Labor Party."

Meanwhile, others applauded the decision.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) said it's been critical of the RBA and its board for its lack of understanding about wage growth and its narrow range of views about monetary policy.

"The ACTU has called for a greater diversity of viewpoints, and labour market expertise in particular, on the RBA board, so it can work in the interests of all Australians," it said.

"The board needs members such as Ross who understand real-world wage-setting systems and the relationship between wages, unemployment and inflation."

The Finance Sector Union (FSU) also welcomed the appointments.

"In particular, we note the review finding that the hierarchical culture at the RBA has led to staff feeling disempowered and that concrete steps are needed to ensure the organisation is more welcoming of diverse viewpoints," it said.

"We believe separating responsibilities with the dual board structure that has been recommended by the review will provide a stronger focus on staff and workplace culture issues and ultimately lead to better outcomes for our members."

Deloitte head of access economics Pradeep Philip added the core change to hand over cash rate control to the new board is a "significant departure" from the usual way of doing business at Australia's central bank but agreed it will strengthen accountability.

"It better aligns the RBA's monetary decision-making process with some other key central banks around the world," he said.

However, Philip added, these sorts of changes will be of little relevance to Australian households and businesses struggling with rising mortgage interest rates and broader economic pressures.

"That will depend on the people who make those decisions, the quality of their analysis, and the culture of the institution in which they make these decisions," he explained.

"Today's review will go a long way towards improving the analysis and decision making of the RBA and improve its operations and governance."

Long before the board reshuffle, many called for RBA governor Philip Lowe to leave the seat after an annual report revealed that the man who handed down 10 consecutive rate hikes to Australians took home over $1 million per year.

When asked yesterday whether Lowe should step down, Chalmers declined to answer questions about his possible reappointment.

However, when weighing up if the changes will help the pockets of Australians, HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham said it's still unclear.

"Only time will tell if these arrangements can deliver better economic outcomes," he said.