Economics

RBA anticipated to lift the cash rate

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 6 SEP 2022   12:48PM

According to Finder's RBA Cash Rate survey, 97% of economists and experts have forecast that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will increase the cash rate today.

The survey found that almost two-thirds of respondents predicted a rise of 50 basis points - bringing the cash rate to 2.35%. Though, 69% of those surveyed expect the RBA to hold the cash rate in October.

Macquarie University professor of economics Jeffrey Sheen said: "There are signs that supply constraints are easing and that inflation will soon begin to moderate. Fortunately, inflation expectations seem to remain anchored."

"Meanwhile the RBA will continue for a few more months to normalise the cash rate, after which they will hold. To ensure a soft landing, a reduction in the rate may be seen to be required mid-2023."

QIC chief economist Mathew Peter said: "The RBA is now committed to lowering inflation, as are most other central banks. The Jackson Hole pronouncements have given the RBA little choice other than to raise rates by another 50 basis points at their September meeting to be followed by another 50 basis point hike in October."

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said: "The RBA is likely to raise rates by another 0.5% at its September meeting. Demand remains strong, capacity utilisation is at or around record levels and price pressures remain intense with inflation still high and likely to rise to around 7.5% by year end."

"As such the RBA remains under pressure to bring demand back into line with supply and to continue signalling that its committed to its 2-3% inflation target in order to keep inflation expectations down."

KPMG partner and senior economist Sarah Hunter said: "The economy is testing the limits of its supply side capacity, and in this environment, inflationary pressures remain elevated."

"The RBA will be conscious of the need for further increases in the cash rate to tame these pressures, and an increase of at least 25 basis points is a near certainty; the board could choose to increase by 40 basis points (to return the cash rate to its pre-COVID increments), but a 50 basis point increase looks marginally more likely."

T.Rowe Price associate portfolio manager Scott Solomon said: "We expect the RBA to hike 50 basis points to 2.35%, which is in-line with the rest of the market. We think the decision for the RBA will be relatively straightforward: inflation engines such as wages and retail demand continue to surprise to the upside."

Barclays said: "We expect the current account surplus to surge. We expect the RBA to slow its hiking cycle by increasing rates by 25 basis points, following three consecutive 50 basis point hikes. While we acknowledge the risk of a fourth 50bp hike, the bank's August statement suggests to us that it sees the path to balance growth and inflation as narrow, suggesting smaller hikes going ahead."

Capital.com head of trading Brian Gould said: "As of yesterday, rates markets were pricing in an 83% chance of a 50 basis point hike to 2.35%, with just a couple of major banks taking a contrarian view by forecasting a 25 basis point hike."

"The RBA is aware that this is a double-edged sword. A tight labour market, strong retail sales, higher energy prices and continued supply shocks generally are all reasons to behave hawkishly; however, rate hikes locally lead to lower disposable incomes at a far quicker rate than some of the RBA's peers.

"Due to the relatively-high level of adjustable rate mortgages in Australia, the Bank is in a position to be more agile than the US Fed or the UK's Bank of England, where long-term fixed rate mortgages slow the transmission effect of rate hikes to consumers.

"These short, sharp shocks to rates markets in Australia can translate to an immediate cooling in spending, as local banks quickly react by altering their variable lending rates."

Before the RBA rate decision, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42% to 6881 points, at the time of writing.

New Forests launches new division, appoints team

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
New Forests Asset Management announced the formation of New Agriculture and the appointment of four investment professionals to the team.

AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:24PM
The superannuation giant has jumped two places in a global survey of pensions and now ranks number 20 with total assets of US$169 billion.

Schroders names head of private wealth

CHLOE WALKER
Theone Star has joined the Schroders Australia team as its new head of private wealth.

IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer

CHLOE WALKER
The $200 billion fund manager is set to expand its private investments capability, appointing London-based Luba Nikulina as its first chief strategy officer.

