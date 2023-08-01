Raiz increases portfolio fees

Micro-investing app Raiz has upped its fees on a range of its portfolios, with some increasing as much as 29%.

The monthly maintenance fee for the Standard portfolios will increase from $3.50 to $4.50 for account balances of less than $20,000. For balances equal to or greater than $20,000, the fee remains the same at 0.275% per year.

The Sapphire portfolio will charge users $4.50 per month instead of $3.50, a 29% fee increase. The account fee stays the same at 0.275% per year.

The Custom Portfolios, which has rebranded to Raiz Plus, sees the monthly maintenance fee go up from $4.50 to $5.50 for account balances below $25,000. Over this amount, the fee is charged at 0.275%.

The fee changes do not affect the Property portfolio or Raiz Invest Super.

Raiz Invest managing director and chief executive Brendan Malone said: "A fee increase is always a very considered decision as we seek to balance building the best platform experience and investment tools for our customers whilst also ensuring the long-term financial stability and profitability of Raiz."

The fee changes took effect on August 1.

Raiz's superannuation product ended the 2023 financial year with $225.1 million in assets under management, a 21% increase year on year.

Last December, Raiz became a division of AMG Super and switched trustees from Diversa to Equity Trustees after it was determined that a successor fund transfer was in the best interests of members.

In May, it launched the Raiz Property Fund to enable investors to allocate up to 30% of their portfolio to properties nationwide.