Quality stocks outperform on average: Bell AM

Quality stocks are back in vogue as institutional investors seek out companies with high probability and strong balance sheets amid rising interest rates.

Speaking to Financial Standard Bell Asset Management chief investment officer Ned Bell explained that the mean reversion back to quality stocks is just starting now, following a series of unfortunate events within the world of financial services.

"In March we saw the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and some of the regional banks in the US, we saw Credit Suisse go up in a puff of smoke and so balance sheet strength becomes the first thing people start looking at with all companies," he said.

"That tends to trigger more and more reversion back to very strong balance sheet companies."

Bell acknowledged that growth stocks have also been doing well but that success has been limited to a small pool of names.

"Only five names have accounted for 47% of the total return of the MSCI World Index this year," he said.

"Apple, Meta, Amazon, Google, Nvidia, those five have accounted for almost half of the total returns of the index. It's all been multiple expansions too; it hasn't actually been the earnings growth this year."

He said what is "very unusual" is earnings growth decelerates but then the multiples expand.

"So, you've got this disconnect, the market is pricing in an increasingly unrealistic scenario whereby the second half of the year inflation falls away and interest rates follow, it seems quite unrealistic."

Last year, value stocks were king and quality lagged by 4.1%, however Bell said that with persistently high inflation and interest rates mean quality stocks will be an attractive option for the foreseeable.

"Quality has been overwhelmed by the spectacular performance of growth in the period up until 2021 and then value last year but if you think about companies with pricing power, high returns and capital they're very steady," he said.

"These companies might not be the fastest in terms of growth, think consumer staples and health care, but they will compound earnings quite nicely. They're not going to grow 30% but the earnings of those companies should outperform the rest of the market."

Further, he uses the example of quality companies in the luxury space.

"If you look at Hermès or LVMH, those are what I would refer to as timeless franchises. They just grow at 15 to 25% just about every year," he said.

"They're not really promising anything other than being themselves, whereas there are a lot of companies in the tech space that claim they will eventually make money. There are an awful amount of companies that have become huge market cap companies that don't have much in the way of earnings."