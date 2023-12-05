QIC opens new international office

Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) has expanded its international footprint, opening a new office in Singapore, aiming to strengthen local partnerships and capital opportunities with Asian-based institutional investors.

QIC chief executive Kylie Rampa said the opening heralded a new chapter in the state government owned investment manager's globalisation and client diversification story.

Until now, QIC's international operations have primarily revolved around OECD markets, where it has actively invested and managed assets, with established offices in North America, the UK, and Europe.

"Establishing a presence in Singapore is a logical next step in QIC's evolution, affording us the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to like-minded capital partners across the Asian and Middle East regions," Rampa said.

"These capital partners are sophisticated and active in the Australian private market, where our capabilities in infrastructure, private debt, real estate and natural capital resonate strongly.

"The combination of QIC's track record and government-owned heritage makes us well-placed as a trusted and responsible investment partner."

Meanwhile, QIC executive director of client solutions and capital Ravi Sriskandarajah said a local distribution team will deepen existing relationships with clients in the region.

"This team brings a wealth of local knowledge, experience and language skills, allowing us to work more productively to meet our clients' objectives while exploring new capital opportunities," he said.