QIC buys Packhorse's last pastoral property

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 1 AUG 2023   12:37PM

Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) has purchased the last asset in the Packhorse portfolio as it continues to grow its natural capital platform.

The Stuart's Creek property, located north-west of Roma, was sold by Packhorse as a beef grazing operation with registered carbon baselines and sequestration strategies in place. The price paid by QIC was not disclosed.

The portfolio's assets were listed for sale late last year following the passing of Packhorse founder Tom Strachan and his son Noah in August 2022.

QIC head of natural capital Tom Murphy said the acquisition of the 8300-hectare pastoral land allows QIC to build on its existing agricultural and natural capital investments and expertise.

"Packhorse is a recognised leader in carbon farming and that legacy is not lost on any of us," Murphy said.

"In Stuart's Creek, we acquire a solid foundation to explore environmental market opportunities that are complementary to the existing traditional cattle grazing operations."

Murphy added the land also has significant areas registered for sequestration, offering the best of both worlds in cattle and carbon.

"We welcome the opportunity to continue collaborations with academic, environmental and industry groups to support new and existing biodiversity projects on site," he said.

"There is genuine alignment of the Packhorse vision and QIC's natural capital platform, giving us great confidence in carrying on this important work to deliver positive commercial and environmental outcomes."

Packhorse Pastoral Company managing director Geoff Murrell said the sale of Stuart's Creek has delivered strong shareholder returns and the compatibility of a new land steward to continue building on the solid regenerative agricultural practices Packhorse had underway.

"Packhorse had registered 20,000 hectares of land with the Clean Energy Regulator that is primed for carbon sequestration," Murrell said.

"We are fortunate to have collaborated with some notable partners and industry experts to establish an exceptional foundation for biodiversity above and below the ground."

Stuart's Creek is the second acquisition for the QIC natural capital platform following the purchase of a 600-hectare irrigated sugar cane property in North Queensland last year.

QIC noted both acquisitions were made possible through a "foundational investment from the Queensland government's land restoration fund."

In May, Hancock Agriculture bought two of the properties, Ottley Station and Moolan Downs Aggregation.

