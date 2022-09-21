QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt teamBY ELIZABETH FRY | WEDNESDAY, 21 SEP 2022 12:38PM
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.
Lucci has a background in leveraged finance, corporate and institutional banking, private credit, mergers and acquisition transaction services, corporate advisory, and restructuring.
He joins from Westpac Institutional Bank, where he worked in leveraged and acquisition finance for more than two and a half years.
QIC's multi-sector private debt capability - which was launched in February - is led by Phil Miall.
The team created a diversified portfolio of corporate leveraged loans, asset-backed securities and real estate debt in the Australian market.
Before Westpac, he was an investment associate at Remagen Capital.
Miall, who has been with QIC for 12 years, served as director of credit before heading up the multi-sector private debt business.
Just last month the team was awarded a $500 million plus mandate by Queensland's State Investments. The mandate will see the team originate loan investments in Australia and New Zealand, ranging from $20 million to $75 million in size.
