QAR does not "trash" FoFA: Anderson

The Quality of Advice Review's final report (QAR) does not "trash" or go against the Future of Financial Advice (FoFA) reforms, says Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) chief executive Philip Anderson.

Labeling QAR "the most important review of financial advice in more than a decade", Anderson explained he finds it hard to believe that some in the sector could oppose it.

"This is so different to all the other recent reviews, which have all focused on adding additional regulation and complexity," he commented.

He said, unfortunately too many people look for conspiracies and problems rather than opportunities and highlighted a "serious risk" of pushback from political and consumer groups.

Anderson explained this is due to claims about the QAR "trashing" some of the key FoFA reforms.

"We should focus our advocacy attention on achieving a package of obvious quick win solutions, that will deliver material improvements for financial advice clients," he said.

"Who could possibly disagree with the removal of Fee Disclosure Statements (FDS), removing the mandatory obligation to provide long and complex advice documents and the other reforms that will improve the efficiency of the financial advice process and administration obligations?

"We need to find a range of recommendations that we can all get behind and then later progress the recommendations that are more complex."

Turning to "quick wins", Anderson outlined the removal of FDS and rationalisation of fee consent to be a top priority.

"What we all know is that the cost and complexity of FDS was seriously underestimated at the time of the FoFA reforms," he commented.

Anderson said the current FDS cost must now be multiple hundreds of dollars and is borne by the client.

"And do they value what they get in FDSs? No, they don't, and they already get reporting on advice fees through regular product statements. This is a no brainer, and FDSs should go as a matter of priority," he said.

Next, he highlighted the removal of the mandatory requirement to provide advice documentation as another solution that should be fast tracked.

"The requirement to prepare a Statement of Advice (SoA) was a Financial Services Reform Act initiative dating back to 2001. This was not a FoFA reform, so there can be no FoFA argument against this," he said.

While the Corporations Act places a heavy reliance on disclosure, research conducted by ASIC questions its value, Anderson explained.

"Clearly long and complex SoAs are not good for consumers and a different solution needs to be found," he added.

Finally, he said, redefining the Best Interest Duty (BID) and removing Safe Harbour steps should also be prioritised.

The original QAR proposal suggested removing the legislated BID however after much industry feedback Michelle Levy amended her final report to recommend a Statutory Best Interests Duty.

"We now have nearly 10 years of experience with the BID, so a sensible review of it is long overdue," Anderson said.

He then explained the removal of Safe Harbour is a "key" part of the recommendation and something also suggested by Commissioner Hayne.

"In December 2019, the ASIC Report 639 on advice provided by superannuation funds, found less than 50% of the files were deemed compliant, but only in 15% of cases was there any risk of client detriment," he said.

"This highlights how the Safe Harbour is driving complexity and complications that is not reflective of client detriment."

He commented on the dispute around non-relevant providers and said some will argue that allowing this group to operate under a good advice obligation is somehow sacrificing the best interest duty.

Anderson said: "In reality, much of this advice is going to replace what was previously done as general advice, where there was no BID or anything like it. In any case that is a more complex matter and not part of our quick win's proposal."

In conclusion, Anderson reinforced that the QAR des not remove the FoFA reforms or trash it.

"There are strong arguments to suggest that there would be no losers in these reforms and for those who argue that it goes against the FoFA reforms or any other crucial consumer protection, that is simply not the case, and there is a bucket load of evidence to demonstrate this," he concluded.