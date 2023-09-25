Qantas Super confirms merger plans

Having reviewed its current scale and potential for growth, the $8.4 billion superannuation fund has confirmed it intends to explore merger options.

Following speculation last week, Qantas Super said the board has reviewed the fund's size, growth path and the legislative and regulatory environment and determined "it is prudent to explore merger options for the future."

It cited ongoing consolidation in the sector, namely the dwindling number of corporate super funds, with just 11 remaining. According to APRA statistics, in 2004 there was 761.

"Any potential merger partner would need to demonstrate their ability to administer defined benefit entitlements and provide our members with equivalent rights to benefits they currently have in Qantas Super. We would also seek to improve member services and lower fees and costs," chief executive Michael Clancy said.

"I'm looking forward to leading our exceptional team as we work our way through this important process."

It's quite an about-face for Clancy, who just in June told sister title Industry Moves that he believed there was a place for smaller funds and that they could remain competitive in the current environment. At the time, he also added there would be no plans to open the fund to non-Qantas employees.

"We are very grounded in the fact that we are the superannuation fund for Qantas employees and former employees. We are clear that that is our mission in life. You can't join Qantas Super if you are not an employee of the Qantas Group," he said at the time.

The 84-year-old fund currently has just over 26,000 members. Its ability to gain members suffered in recent years with the pandemic, as did its funds under management when Qantas laid off staff and the fund saw about $1 billion pour out under the ERS scheme.

"The Qantas Super Trustee Board is acutely aware of the privilege and responsibility of managing the superannuation and retirement savings of Qantas Super's members and will always put their best financial interests first," the fund said.

There's been several corporate super funds to announce or complete mergers of late.

Most recently, in August, Citibank confirmed it would terminate its staff superannuation fund this month, citing higher operating costs and increased complexity due to regulatory changes. It had just 125 members.

In May, Mercer confirmed it would take on the Holden Employees Superannuation Fund (HESF) after the latter flagged cost pressures associated with its diminishing size. It had about 1700 members and $300 million in funds under management. While it was established in 1999, by 2003 it was already closed to new members, with MTAA Super becoming the default fund for Holden employees.

Meantime, Australian Retirement Trust has taken on several corporate funds in recent times, including Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan, Commonwealth Bank Group Super, and Oracle Superannuation Plan.