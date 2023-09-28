PwC chief executives hold too much power: Review

Too much power has rested in the hands of PwC chief executives, who are elected in a presidential-style campaign and, other than maintaining popularity, have unchecked authority, an independent review has found.

The report by former Telstra boss Ziggy Switkowski, commissioned by PwC, has outlined seven key shortcomings related to the consultancy giant's governance, culture, and accountability.

Switkowski explained that PwC's failure arose from the accumulation of poor practices, which went unexamined and uncorrected for many years. He said excessive power is conferred on the chief executive, who is not perceived to be accountable to the board.

"Culturally, the generally accepted view is that the chief executive runs the show," explained Switkowski.

"During a long period of commercial success, this has translated to a reluctance of partners to challenge the chief executive, even at senior leadership levels."

He expressed that such a structure has led to heightened and potentially misplaced trust in the chief executive.

"A powerful chief executive can also contribute to fluid management practises and to decisions being made out of the room or overridden, "he said.

"The overly collegial culture at PwC Australia has tended to amplify the power of the chief executive."

Further, a lack of independence and external voices within the ultimate governing body was another concern raised.

Switkowski explained that PwC's Australian board of partners are all partners of the firm, and members typically have many years of experience with the firm. Such partners are sometimes referred to as "lifers."

"These dynamics likely lead to very different conversations at the board table than would occur among independent non-executive members who would be expected to be less fettered by legacy arrangements and to bring valuable external perspectives and scrutiny," he said.

Additionally, Switkowski flagged issues with hierarchy and remuneration.

"Some members of the board of partners are, or perceive themselves to be, more junior in stature than partners in senior leadership roles, or the chief executive," he said.

"The remuneration outcomes and career arc of any partner, including members of the board of partners, may be influenced by more senior partners across the firm. Independent thinking may not always be rewarded."

Next, he highlighted that PwC places a disproportionate focus on revenue growth and market leadership as strategic imperatives.

"In recent years, there has been considerable emphasis on firm growth and revenue. Partners enjoyed prosperity over many years under this strategy. However, with the benefit of hindsight, few partners now defend the legitimacy of this focus," he said.

"The aggressive growth agenda overshadowed and occurred at the expense of the firm's values and purpose."

He said the focus on "whatever it takes" at times contributed to integrity failures.

"Some partners did the wrong thing, while others failed to do the right thing by overlooking or minimising the significance of questionable behaviours," he said.

He also pointed out that PwC has been operating with a decentralised business model without sufficient visibility of the enterprise view and referenced the firm's attempt at building "three world-class businesses."

"Decisions were business-led with a tendency for issues to be managed in silos. Without the counterbalance of the centre, the enterprise-wide view was lost," he said.

Switkowski went on to explain that PwC had complexity and fragmentation which contributed to ineffective structure and processes, noting there seemed to be general confusion around "conduct risk and "compliance risk."

Lastly, he said unclear responsibilities and accountabilities created gaps and risks as well as an overly collegial culture inhibiting constructive challenges.

"Responsibilities and accountabilities are generally not well defined, or necessarily documented and connection, delegations and escalations are frequently not clear - for partners, for enterprise-level forums or for lines of service," he said.

"Partners sometimes seem to have misplaced confidence that matters are in hand and trust there is coverage, but multiple, unclear and blurred accountabilities create gaps, rather than overlaps."

PwC published its own report in response to the findings, titled Commitments to Change.

The firm outlined its management response and action plan, which it said are built on five key commitments.

These include putting purpose and value at its core, increasing the independence and effectiveness of its governance board, improving discipline and rigour of executive decision-making, strengthening risk and conflict management, and accountabilities, and embedding a culture and practice of constructive challenge.

However, not everyone has welcomed Switkowski's review or PwC's feedback.

"The report commissioned by PwC and led by Ziggy Switkowski is not an independent review. This is a report which was paid for and overseen by PwC," said Senator Deborah O'Neill.

"The firm's choice of Switkowski, a business leader, as opposed to an ethicist, speaks to the nature and purpose of the report which PwC sought to commission and which they have produced."

She further explained that Switkowski's report is modest in comparison to the misconduct in which PwC engaged.

"Whilst these structural and governance adjustments may have some positive impact, I remain unconvinced that these challenges meaningfully reform the structure or culture within PwC which led to [Peter] Collins' misconduct and the subsequent inaction in addressing this matter by PwC," she concluded.