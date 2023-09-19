Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Project to tackle dwindling number of risk advisers

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 19 SEP 2023   12:36PM

In response to the scarcity of risk advisers in the country, Risk Hub and LGF Financial Services (Loyalty) are collaborating on a pilot project aimed at addressing the issue.

The pilot project, due to be rolled out in the coming months, will invite advisers within the Loyalty network to share their experiences and challenges in integrating risk advice.

The partnership also aims to produce actionable insight and practical tools that can later be scaled to broader adviser communities, the firms explained.

Risk Hub, a platform curating resources to streamline risk advice, said the goal of its partnership with the financial services group is to explore diverse business models within Loyalty's network, identify core challenges in risk advice, and innovate solutions.

According to the businesses, recent research conducted revealed only a small fraction of advisers are consistently providing risk advice, leaving a significant gap in critical financial planning.

"Risk advice is more complex and costly to deliver than ever, with remuneration models that don't always support its integration into financial planning practices. Yet, it's a crucial element that can't be ignored," the firms said.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Risk Hub founder Mark Fabris shared his excitement regarding the pilot launch.

"Our platform is continually developing, and this partnership will enable us to align our resources with the real needs of advisers," he commented.

Meanwhile, Loyalty director Andrew Whelan said the group sees the issue as an industry-wide problem that demands cooperative solutions.

"While this pilot focuses on our own network, the discoveries and improvements we make have the potential to benefit a larger community of advisers and clients," he said.

"We believe that all practices should be accommodating risk advice - whether it's providing the advice themselves or referring to a specialist practice within our network."

Whelan explained the group is committed to improving the delivery of risk advice within its network, through the pilot project.

"Elevating the quality and accessibility of risk advice is not just good practice but a social imperative," he said.

"It strengthens advisers' business, enriches client relationships, and provides critical protection when it's most needed."

Earlier in the month, The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) also launched a program which aims to entice more women into the life insurance industry.

The industry body said its inaugural ReCALIbrate program will provide $2000 in grants to support the attendance of five female risk advisers at the Financial Advice Association Australia.

At the time, CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said, it's important to play a part in fostering the next generation of female financial risk advisers to ensure a strong pipeline of talent and leadership while also addressing the decreasing number of financial advisers in Australia.

Read more: Risk HubLGF Financial ServicesAndrew WhelanFinancial Advice Association AustraliaChristine CupittCouncil of Australian Life InsurersMark FabrisReCALIbrate
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

CALI launches scholarship to boost female risk advisers
Former AFA president Dugald Mitchell remembered
MLC Life backs adviser platform
Capital Partners acquires Partnership Wealth Management
Adviser demand up as industry turns corner: Recruiter
Adviser levy tripled, labelled "deeply unfair"
FAAA awards Gwen Fletcher Memorial prize
Industry bodies respond to QAR recommendations
Experience pathway could create two adviser tiers
FAAA sounds alarm on no-consultation super reform

Editor's Choice

Launch of new superannuation body imminent

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
To be known as the Super Members Council of Australia, the new body created by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and Industry Super Australia (ISA) is hunting for a chief executive ahead of its official launch next month.

Islamic Finance & Investments Association launches

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
The new investment association that will be the voice and leadership of Islamic banking, finance, and investments in Australia has launched.

Boards must crack down on cybersecurity: ASIC

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:34PM
The regulator has warned it will take action against boards and directors that neglect cybersecurity risks, saying to do so could result in non-compliance with regulatory obligations.

EG touches down in Japan

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:09PM
EG Funds Management (EG) has launched a real estate investment advisory office in Tokyo to investigate future opportunities for new and existing investors across the region.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

SEP
21

FINSIA WA Young Finance Professionals networking evening 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.