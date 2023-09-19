Project to tackle dwindling number of risk advisers

In response to the scarcity of risk advisers in the country, Risk Hub and LGF Financial Services (Loyalty) are collaborating on a pilot project aimed at addressing the issue.

The pilot project, due to be rolled out in the coming months, will invite advisers within the Loyalty network to share their experiences and challenges in integrating risk advice.

The partnership also aims to produce actionable insight and practical tools that can later be scaled to broader adviser communities, the firms explained.

Risk Hub, a platform curating resources to streamline risk advice, said the goal of its partnership with the financial services group is to explore diverse business models within Loyalty's network, identify core challenges in risk advice, and innovate solutions.

According to the businesses, recent research conducted revealed only a small fraction of advisers are consistently providing risk advice, leaving a significant gap in critical financial planning.

"Risk advice is more complex and costly to deliver than ever, with remuneration models that don't always support its integration into financial planning practices. Yet, it's a crucial element that can't be ignored," the firms said.

Risk Hub founder Mark Fabris shared his excitement regarding the pilot launch.

"Our platform is continually developing, and this partnership will enable us to align our resources with the real needs of advisers," he commented.

Meanwhile, Loyalty director Andrew Whelan said the group sees the issue as an industry-wide problem that demands cooperative solutions.

"While this pilot focuses on our own network, the discoveries and improvements we make have the potential to benefit a larger community of advisers and clients," he said.

"We believe that all practices should be accommodating risk advice - whether it's providing the advice themselves or referring to a specialist practice within our network."

Whelan explained the group is committed to improving the delivery of risk advice within its network, through the pilot project.

"Elevating the quality and accessibility of risk advice is not just good practice but a social imperative," he said.

"It strengthens advisers' business, enriches client relationships, and provides critical protection when it's most needed."

Earlier in the month, The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) also launched a program which aims to entice more women into the life insurance industry.

The industry body said its inaugural ReCALIbrate program will provide $2000 in grants to support the attendance of five female risk advisers at the Financial Advice Association Australia.

At the time, CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said, it's important to play a part in fostering the next generation of female financial risk advisers to ensure a strong pipeline of talent and leadership while also addressing the decreasing number of financial advisers in Australia.