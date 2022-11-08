Newspaper icon
Proebstl to leave legalsuper

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 8 NOV 2022   12:10PM

Andrew Proebstl has announced he will leave the fund this month, capping just shy of two decades in the role.

Proebstl will retire from the fund on November 23, with the fund employing a global executive search team to find his replacement.

He took on the role in January 2003, joining from EY where he was a consultant to the super sector. However, between June 2000 and July 2001 he served as legalsuper's deputy fund secretary - the fund was then known as Legal Industry Superannuation Scheme.

Under his leadership, the fund has grown from $190 million to over $5 billion. It also now has more than 41,000 members. This growth was driven in large part by the seven mergers he oversaw in that time, creating the fund that it is today.

Proebstl said it has been an honour and a privilege to work with the legalsuper team, and that he leaves knowing he has achieved all the goals he set for himself. He added that he is excited for the next stage of his career.

"I'm very proud of the results the fund achieved during my time as chief executive, and I look forward to seeing how the business evolves from here," he said.

Legalsuper chair Kirsten Mander said Proebstl leaves the fund in a position of strength.

"Andrew is widely recognised as an advocate for smaller super funds being able to deliver strong results to members and provide more personalised and customised products and services to members," she said.

"During his time at the helm, Andrew nurtured and extended the capability of our people to ensure legalsuper always delivered high quality, personal and tailored experiences for its members and employers.

"Andrew leaves legalsuper in a position of strength, with an ambitious outlook for the future, where our size has meant we can do things differently and be responsive to the current and future needs of our members. Andrew leaves legalsuper not only as a well-regarded leader of the fund but also a respected industry leader."

The fund's board has appointed Trevin Erichsen as interim chief executive. Erichsen joined the fund in July as chief operating officer. He was previously head of operations at Australian Retirement Trust, having joined in the merger of QSuper and Sunsuper. He was at Sunsuper for almost 15 years, including as executive general manager, customer engagement.

Read more: LegalsuperAndrew ProebstlSunsuperTrevin ErichsenAustralian Retirement TrustKirsten ManderLegal Industry Superannuation SchemeQSuper
