Private market deal activity set to persist amid high-rates: Aviva

Aviva Investors' data showed that in economic downturns illiquidity premia in private debt markets are often compressed, repricing more slowly than public market equivalents; a trend consistent through the most recent spate of interest-rate hikes.

The investment manager noted while illiquidity premia in real estate debt has tightened, leading to more refinancings than new deals, infrastructure debt has seen rising premia, with steady deal flow and ongoing non-discretionary projects.

"Further deal activity is expected in the coming months, as the realisation of a higher-for-longer interest-rate environment sets in," Aviva stated.

However, amid current macroeconomic headwinds, the firm also anticipates lenders "remain cautious" scrutinising debt terms and fundamentals.

Real estate debt is arousing heightened caution from lenders attentive to leverage, debt service levels, and sustainability. Although markets remain open, borrowing terms are undergoing adjustments with reduced leverage, and there's a declining appetite for big-ticket transactions, Aviva said.

"A bifurcation can be seen between prime and non-prime stock, particularly in offices. Prime stock is experiencing strong letting activity, whilst non-prime has experienced significant valuation declines," Aviva said.

Aviva identified sectors with thematic resilience, like the living sector - including build-to-rent and student accommodation - and industrials, as the most promising opportunities for real estate debt.

"We have strong conviction in are those with resilient underlying tenant and investor demand, for example parts of the living sector, such as build-to-rent and student accommodation, and life sciences," Aviva said.

"In industrials, the underlying income performance and occupier demand suggest a resilient outlook in certain locations."

Aviva also ascertained that infrastructure debt and private corporate debt will likely offer attractive illiquidity premia, given the tighter lending from traditional capital sources.

Separately, Aviva's head of investment strategy Michael Grady commented last month that as 2023 draws to a close, peak interest rates in major global economies may be imminent, if not already there.

"The market now seems to be concentrated with the idea of higher for longer, a theme that will likely play out across 2024," Grady said.