Private equity, venture capital outperform listed assets: Research

Over the past decade, private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) in Australia have yielded an 18% return on investment compared to 9% for the ASX 100 and 8% for the ASX Small Ordinaries Index in the last decade.

According to the Australian Investment Council's latest Private capital benchmarking research report, $35.9 billion has been distributed to PE and VC investors from 1997 to June 2023.

The report, conducted by global investment firm Cambridge Associates, said that local PE has delivered a consistent long-term performance.

On the other hand, it said local VC returns are driven by recent market performance and investments are largely unrealised.

"In Australia, PE strategies account for a significant amount of capital raised by dollars (90%) and number of funds (70%) over time, while VC investment has grown significantly in the past 10 years and represents nearly 40% of the index net asset value," the report said.

"VC investments may also require a longer holding period than PE investments, given the earlier stage of company investment in VC."

The report also found that Australian PE and VC has performed in line with US and European peers over five, 10, and 20 years with stronger performance relative to peers over three years.

Specifically, Australia and the US realised an 18% return over the past five years, while Europe achieved 17%.

Elsewhere, Preqin's Investor outlook: Alternative assets H2 2034 report revised down its VC forecast for 2027 to US$3.5 trillion, down from US$4.2 trillion as previously cited in October 2022.

This is on the back of worse-than-expected growth in funds targeting North America in comparison to the 2022 report forecast, Preqin said.

On the private equity front, Preqin predicted AUM to reach US$8.5 trillion by the end of 2028, from US$4.8 trillion in 2022, representing a 10% compound growth rate.

At the same time, performance is expected to slow to 12.6% over the forecast period compared to 16% during the 2016 to 2022 period.

Preqin head of private equity Cameron Joyce said geopolitical risks and rising long-term bond yields are two of the factors behind more moderate fundraising activity and performance expectations.

"In spite of these challenges, the industry is expected to show solid growth until 2028, thanks to a gradual recovery in fundraising activity," he said.

"Softer investor sentiment is creating opportunities in direct lending, secondaries, and real assets in particular. The longer-term fundamentals behind the growth of the private markets remain broadly intact, while the market continues to evolve rapidly."