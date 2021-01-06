NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Prioritise underperformance over stapling: AIST
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JAN 2021   11:41AM

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees says the new Your Future, Your Super laws should prioritise underperformance ahead of stapling as existing members stuck in dud funds will be worse off.

In its submission to the draft legislation, AIST is urging the federal government to reconsider its approach.

The issue of underperformance in the super system must be addressed before stapling, AIST argued.

"If stapling occurs before underperformance is substantially addressed, members who are currently in underperforming funds will be stapled to those funds. In line with the Productivity Commission's approach, sequencing the measures to substantially address underperformance prior to introducing stapling would reduce member detriment from this," the document reads.

Secondly, existing members in underperforming products should be protected by law.

Closing underperforming products only to new members does not make sense as it risks "making outcomes worse for remaining members in those products".

Furthermore, the new law ignores the Productivity Commission's recommendation to allow the regulator to wind up underperforming funds.

AIST also pointed out that all fees should be included in performance comparisons.

"The annual performance assessment and the YourSuper comparison tool should include administration fees to provide an overall net outcome measure. This will avoid confusing consumers and give them an accurate basis for comparison. This is in line with the PC's approach which included administration fees."

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said while the organisation strongly supported the policy intent of the legislation to empower members and hold funds to account for performance, this would not be achieved without substantive changes to the legislation and additional measures.

Read more: AISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesProductivity CommissionEva Scheerlinck
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AIST appoints two new executives
SG rise no real benefit to women: Review
Former HESTA chair joins Assemble
AIST pokes holes in Your Super, Your Choice
New super benchmarking flawed: Rice Warner
Stapling equals accountability: Hume
Proposed changes ahead for APRA's heatmaps
Hume clarifies survival of the fittest in MySuper
Super industry cautious on more reform
MySuper funds face new test, member bans
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something pFhKjqpD