Prioritise underperformance over stapling: AIST

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees says the new Your Future, Your Super laws should prioritise underperformance ahead of stapling as existing members stuck in dud funds will be worse off.

In its submission to the draft legislation, AIST is urging the federal government to reconsider its approach.

The issue of underperformance in the super system must be addressed before stapling, AIST argued.

"If stapling occurs before underperformance is substantially addressed, members who are currently in underperforming funds will be stapled to those funds. In line with the Productivity Commission's approach, sequencing the measures to substantially address underperformance prior to introducing stapling would reduce member detriment from this," the document reads.

Secondly, existing members in underperforming products should be protected by law.

Closing underperforming products only to new members does not make sense as it risks "making outcomes worse for remaining members in those products".

Furthermore, the new law ignores the Productivity Commission's recommendation to allow the regulator to wind up underperforming funds.

AIST also pointed out that all fees should be included in performance comparisons.

"The annual performance assessment and the YourSuper comparison tool should include administration fees to provide an overall net outcome measure. This will avoid confusing consumers and give them an accurate basis for comparison. This is in line with the PC's approach which included administration fees."

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said while the organisation strongly supported the policy intent of the legislation to empower members and hold funds to account for performance, this would not be achieved without substantive changes to the legislation and additional measures.