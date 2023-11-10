Prime Value launches retirement living fund

Prime Value Asset Management is launching its second fund that invests in retirement villages targeting sophisticated investors in mid-November.

The Prime Value Retirement Living Fund 2 will invest in four properties based in Victoria that have about 900 dwellings. Prime Value purchased the assets for about $105 million via a private deal.

The fund aims to achieve a target internal rate of return (IRR) of about 15% per annum.

It is the second retirement-living focused fund the manager has launched, following on from the first strategy that is now three years old.

The first fund comprises four villages and 834 dwellings, delivering an IRR more than 20% p.a. Three of the villages are more than 30 years old, with the average age of 28 years.

Stockland sold the Victorian properties to Prime Value for a total of $89 million in December 2020. They are operated by Centennial Living, a retirement living operator.

Prime Value Asset Management co-founder and chief executive Yak Yong Quek said retirement villages were attractive for wholesale and high-net-worth investors, and family offices seeking alternative assets.

"The retirement living sector has grown significantly over the last 15 years and offers investors an investment with reliable cashflows underpinned by residents' average age and average length of stay," he said.

"Retirement villages are in strong demand due to Australia's ageing population, combined with ongoing housing supply shortages."

This year marks Prime Value's 25 years in operation. It is part of an investment group including Shakespeare Property Group, which now manages over $3 billion invested across equities, property, fixed income, and alternatives.