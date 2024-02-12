Newspaper icon
Investment

Prime to acquire boutique fund manager

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 12 FEB 2024   12:04PM

Prime Financial Group is set to acquire a boutique alternatives asset manager and will pay up to $4.5 million.

The ASX-listed firm entered into an agreement to buy Altor Capital which has a staff of seven based in Brisbane.

Prime will pay an initial consideration of $1.5 million but a purchase price not exceeding $4.2 million payable. This is subject to Altor achieving an annual EBITDA of $700,000 over a three-year period.

Altor earns an annualised revenue of about $1.8 million.

Altor operates three strategies: the Alpha Fund, AltFi Income Fund and Emerging PIPE Fund.

Prime said it will only acquire two of the strategies.

Prime chair and managing director Simon Madder said: "Our goal is to double group revenue between FY22 and FY25 to $50 million, through organic and inorganic activity, enhancing our capability across Advice, capital and asset management for our business and wealth segment clients."

Prime recorded 28% growth in revenue of $33.7 million in the last financial year. Its net profit after tax was up 16% year on year to $2.2 million.

Prime operates wealth management, capital and corporate advisory, accounting, and business advisory, and SMSF business units.

Altor director and head of distribution Harley Dalton said: "In Prime we have found the optimal long-term partner to leverage the alternative asset platform we have built over the last six years. Like Prime we share a client-focused culture. The support Prime offers, combined with the autonomy of our investment and distribution teams, will ensure we continue to strive to deliver attractive returns to our clients."

"Prime has a clear strategy to grow (both organically and inorganically) and we are pleased to be joining a team that is highly focused on being a leading provider of alternative assets. The transaction is an exciting and important strategic step forward for our clients and employees."

