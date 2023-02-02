Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Prime Super's general manager of investments departs

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 2 FEB 2023   12:41PM

Prime Super general manager of investments Jane Kang has left the profit-to-member fund.

Kang had been with the fund for seven years, starting as its investment operations manager.

She exited earlier this week.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Prime Super chief executive Lachlan Baird said Kang is taking time off to travel and explore other opportunities.

Meanwhile, Prime Super will be evaluating its long-term investment and operational needs.

The fund's focus is currently on outsourcing and having a close relationship with its investment advisor Patrizia, he said.

Kang contacted Financial Standard to say that when she returns to work, it won't be in the same capacity. She'll seek out board positions, charity work, or possibly a consultancy role.

Before joining Prime Super, Kang was head of investment operations at Hostplus, spending 11 years at the industry fund.

She's also served as a director of fixed interest at Rest's fund management subsidiary and as manager of internal portfolios and investment operations at UniSuper.

Last year, speaking to Financial Standard, Kang said she enjoyed working with her team.

"Some people wake up to go to work so that they can earn a living, but I wake up because I enjoy working with these people," she said.

Kang added that her greatest achievement at Prime Super was bolstering the processes and procedures, making the fund's security and compliance procedures watertight.

Read more: Prime SuperFinancial StandardJane KangHostplusLachlan BairdPatriziaUniSuper
