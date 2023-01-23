Praemium takes 53% hit to inflows

Praemium has reported a $1.02 billion hit to its net inflows for the half year to December 31, down 53% from the same time last year.

Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said: "Investor sentiment has been very subdued in the wake of three successive previous quarters of negative markets and high volatility."

The company said total funds under administration (FUA) were $42.7 billion, up 6% from $40.5 billion in June.

Its platform saw a 7% increase to $20.9 billion from $19.5 billion last June, while Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) increased by 11% to $9.0 billion from $8.1 billion.

"The December quarter of the 2023 financial year has seen both Powerwrap and Praemium's SMA scheme continue to generate positive net flows," Wamsteker said.

"The SMA is our cornerstone product and highest revenue earning service. It achieved rolling annual net inflows of $1.3 billion, including $225 million for the quarter. Its rolling annual net funds flow represents 16% of the starting FUA, an outstanding achievement."

He added that Powerwrap returned to a reasonably consistent positive flows contribution.

"It demonstrates advisers continue to value the enhancements and integration implemented over the course of the prior financial year," Wamsteker concluded.