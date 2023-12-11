Platinum names new chief executive, restructures board

Platinum Asset Management appointed a new chief executive to replace Andrew Clifford and unveiled a new-look board in the hope of stemming outflows and revitalising the business.

The $15.5 billion fund manager named Jeff Peters as its chief executive and managing director.

Hailing from Boston, Peters previously worked at Columbia Threadneedle Investments for a decade until 2018, leading the global institutional business as managing director.

Prior to that he was in a similar role at Putnam Investments for eight years between 1999 and 2007. Ten years before that he worked in different roles at Mckinsey & Company and was seconded to Australia for about a year.

Peters currently works as an adviser at Curagaia, an Australian firm offering institutional investors impact investing solutions.

He will assume his new role as soon as a visa is granted and this date will be communicated to the market at that time, Platinum's board said.

"Global investment markets and the business environment in which Platinum operates continue to evolve. Mr Peters' experience and leadership will be vital as Platinum focuses on delivering strong investment outcomes for clients and profit growth," the board said.

Peters said that he has "long respected Platinum through my prior work dealings with Australia."

"I'm excited by the leadership opportunity presented to me; Platinum has excellent foundations and an admired culture that has been built on the back of a differentiated investment approach and strong client focus. I'm keen to work with the team to see the company through its next growth phase," he said.

As part of the new appointment, Platinum is changing up its board. Peters will also take a spot on the board as managing director. Clifford, Elizabeth Norman, and Andrew Stannard will step down once Peters' start date is finalised.

Clifford remains in the roles of co-chief investment officer and co-portfolio manager of the global and Asia strategies.

Platinum chair Guy Strapp said Peters' appointment was an opportune time to revisit the board structure, which has been largely driven by the combined chief executive and chief investment officer roles.

"Now that these roles have been separated, it is appropriate to restructure the board's composition so that it aligns more closely to that of other listed companies in Australia," he said.

Platinum continues to suffer huge outflows. It recently reported net outflows of $186 million to end up with $15.5 billion at the end of November.

It has lost 37% of funds under management from the start of 2020, when it had $24.6 billion.

"Platinum is at an important juncture and Jeff's appointment is pivotal to leading the next phase of the business. Jeff's prior experience captures the important features required to grow a funds management business, namely strong investment performance, a focus on client outcomes, and the ability to thoroughly execute on strategic goals. We are excited for Platinum's prospects," Strapp said.