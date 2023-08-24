Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Platinum AM chief executive steps down

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 24 AUG 2023   12:31PM

Platinum Asset Management chief executive Andrew Clifford has announced he will vacate the top job but remain as co-chief investment officer.

The board confirmed it will shortly commence the hunt for Platinum's next chief and said Clifford will remain in the role on an interim basis until his successor is appointed.

Clifford, who co-founded the firm alongside Kerr Neilson in 1994, has served as its managing director and chief executive since 2018 when he took over from Neilson upon his retirement.

"I have made the decision to step aside from the role of managing director and chief executive, allowing me to fully concentrate on the positions of co-chief investment officer and co-portfolio manager of our global and Asia strategies," Clifford explained.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

He said Platinum's business has developed substantially since its beginnings nearly 30 years ago, and as such, this now requires a greater focus on the strategic direction of the business.

"I very much look forward to continuing to provide strong absolute returns for our clients. I thank our shareholders for their support throughout my time as chief executive," he said.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

Meantime, Platinum reported a 20% drop in its NPAT for FY23 which came in at $80.85 million.

The asset manager saw a 4.9% drop in its FUM which came to $17.3 billion for FY23 down from $18.2 billion in the prior year. The asset manager said the dip was caused by an annual net distribution outflow of $400 million.

Revenues fell by 6.6% to $216.4 million, while the group's profit before tax was $116.8 million for the year, which is a $29.9 million decrease from the previous year.

It said the main cause of the decrease in profit was a $44.6 million decrease in management fees due primarily to lower average funds under management.

Staff costs were $16.6 million higher compared to the prior period, primarily due to higher variable compensation expenses because of strong weighted average investment performance for the one and three years ended 31 March 2023.

Platinum will pay a fully franked ordinary dividend of 7 cents per share.

Platinum chair Guy Strapp said he wanted to remind shareholders of the group's long-term business strategy.

"In summary, Platinum's strategy is to maintain a strong team and culture, deliver good investment returns over the long term, grow FUM both domestically and by building offshore distribution capability, and ensure we have efficient and scalable infrastructure," he said.

"The Platinum team continues to make good progress in delivering many aspects of the strategic plan."

Platinum's share price has declined since yesterday's market close, falling from $1.62 to $1.51 at the time of writing.

Read more: Andrew CliffordPlatinum Asset ManagementKerr NeilsonGuy Strapp
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Platinum loses $232m in FY23
Hearts & Minds appoints chief investment officer
Platinum Asset Management adds stewardship lead
Platinum remains positive despite net profit loss
Magellan, Platinum dropped in S&P/ASX rebalance
Lanyon hires from Platinum
Platinum LICs combine boards
Platinum launches investment bond
Platinum's lead PM for Asia fund departs
Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed

Editor's Choice

Corporate fund inks deal with Link

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Link Group has won a five-year mandate from ANZ Staff Super for administration services, affording the corporate fund's 30,000 members access to its digital solutions, contact centre, and financial advice services.

Perpetual restructures asset management leadership, regional chiefs exit

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
Perpetual has established a global asset management leadership team as part of a refreshed strategy, leading to changes in its executive committee.

Platinum AM chief executive steps down

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
Platinum Asset Management chief executive Andrew Clifford has announced he will vacate the top job but remain as co-chief investment officer.

No question we need more BTR: Mowat

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:06PM
UBS's regional head of real estate John Mowat says there is a "fundamental market need" for more build-to-rent (BTR) developments in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kirsten Temple

INVESTMENT STRATEGY GENERAL MANAGER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
In the throes of the Global Financial Crisis, JANA general manager of investment strategy Kirsten Temple packed her bags for Australia and a different professional landscape. Her journey home marked the end of an international chapter that started years earlier in the heart of financial services. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.