Platinum AM chief executive steps down

Platinum Asset Management chief executive Andrew Clifford has announced he will vacate the top job but remain as co-chief investment officer.

The board confirmed it will shortly commence the hunt for Platinum's next chief and said Clifford will remain in the role on an interim basis until his successor is appointed.

Clifford, who co-founded the firm alongside Kerr Neilson in 1994, has served as its managing director and chief executive since 2018 when he took over from Neilson upon his retirement.

"I have made the decision to step aside from the role of managing director and chief executive, allowing me to fully concentrate on the positions of co-chief investment officer and co-portfolio manager of our global and Asia strategies," Clifford explained.

He said Platinum's business has developed substantially since its beginnings nearly 30 years ago, and as such, this now requires a greater focus on the strategic direction of the business.

"I very much look forward to continuing to provide strong absolute returns for our clients. I thank our shareholders for their support throughout my time as chief executive," he said.

Meantime, Platinum reported a 20% drop in its NPAT for FY23 which came in at $80.85 million.

The asset manager saw a 4.9% drop in its FUM which came to $17.3 billion for FY23 down from $18.2 billion in the prior year. The asset manager said the dip was caused by an annual net distribution outflow of $400 million.

Revenues fell by 6.6% to $216.4 million, while the group's profit before tax was $116.8 million for the year, which is a $29.9 million decrease from the previous year.

It said the main cause of the decrease in profit was a $44.6 million decrease in management fees due primarily to lower average funds under management.

Staff costs were $16.6 million higher compared to the prior period, primarily due to higher variable compensation expenses because of strong weighted average investment performance for the one and three years ended 31 March 2023.

Platinum will pay a fully franked ordinary dividend of 7 cents per share.

Platinum chair Guy Strapp said he wanted to remind shareholders of the group's long-term business strategy.

"In summary, Platinum's strategy is to maintain a strong team and culture, deliver good investment returns over the long term, grow FUM both domestically and by building offshore distribution capability, and ensure we have efficient and scalable infrastructure," he said.

"The Platinum team continues to make good progress in delivering many aspects of the strategic plan."

Platinum's share price has declined since yesterday's market close, falling from $1.62 to $1.51 at the time of writing.