Pinnacle distribution director in new roleBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 13 APR 2023 12:28PM
Read more: Pinnacle Investment Management, Altive, Chris Brookman, Macquarie Group, Tidal Ventures
Pinnacle Investment Management's director, distribution has departed to join a venture capital firm.
Chris Brookman has been appointed head of distribution at Tidal Ventures (Tidal), a seed-focused venture capital firm.
Brookman joins from Pinnacle Investment Management, where he spent one year as a director, distribution on the retail side.
Prior to that, he was managing partner and head of Australia at Pacific Century Group-backed alternative investment firm Altive, as well as holding several roles over a 13-year tenure at Macquarie Group.
In his new role, Brookman will lead Tidal's distribution effort across family offices, high-net-worth, wealth advisers and institutional investors.
Tidal is currently raising its Seed III and Follow-On Opportunity funds, which it expects to close by the end of the year.
"I'm delighted to join such a high-quality firm at this critical stage of growth," Brookman said.
"Tidal differentiates itself as an operator-led firm that works closely with our portfolio companies to maximise their potential while also applying firm capital discipline and exit pathways for our investments.
"Working alongside people with experience scaling startup businesses is essential in venture capital, and Tidal stands out in terms of its investment talent."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Long pause likely from RBA: Economist
Pinnacle distribution director in new role
APRA defers CPS 230 introduction
Former Shaw and Partners adviser banned
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Digging deeper into goal-centric financial planning
Why the Quality of Advice Review is an opportunity for paraplanning's future
Super funds are ready to take on the world
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Robert Talevski
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD