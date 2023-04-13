Pinnacle distribution director in new role

Pinnacle Investment Management's director, distribution has departed to join a venture capital firm.

Chris Brookman has been appointed head of distribution at Tidal Ventures (Tidal), a seed-focused venture capital firm.

Brookman joins from Pinnacle Investment Management, where he spent one year as a director, distribution on the retail side.

Prior to that, he was managing partner and head of Australia at Pacific Century Group-backed alternative investment firm Altive, as well as holding several roles over a 13-year tenure at Macquarie Group.

In his new role, Brookman will lead Tidal's distribution effort across family offices, high-net-worth, wealth advisers and institutional investors.

Tidal is currently raising its Seed III and Follow-On Opportunity funds, which it expects to close by the end of the year.

"I'm delighted to join such a high-quality firm at this critical stage of growth," Brookman said.

"Tidal differentiates itself as an operator-led firm that works closely with our portfolio companies to maximise their potential while also applying firm capital discipline and exit pathways for our investments.

"Working alongside people with experience scaling startup businesses is essential in venture capital, and Tidal stands out in terms of its investment talent."