Peter Costello steps down from Future Fund

Peter Costello has informed the government he will not pursue a third term as the chair of the Future Fund.

A formal, merit-based search is now underway for a new chair of the $250 billion sovereign wealth fund, with the government viewing future board vacancies as an opportunity to "refresh and renew" its leadership ranks.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and minister for finance Katy Gallagher jointly said the government has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the nation's economic institutions remain world-class with the right leadership and structures in place to meet current and future challenges.

Chalmers and Gallagher also expressed their gratitude to Costello.

"He leaves with the government's appreciation and respect," they said.

Under Costello's stewardship, the Future Fund's assets under management have exponentially grown, moreover it achieved an average annual return of 8.8% over the last decade.

In 2006, as treasurer, Costello was pivotal in founding the Future Fund and defining its inaugural investment mandate, highlighted Chalmers and Gallagher.

From the outset, Costello underscored the imperative of the fund in ensuring Australia's readiness to meet its unfunded superannuation obligations without placing an undue burden on future generations, they said.

Meanwhile, today the Financial Services Councils (FSC) of Australia and New Zealand revealed that Costello will headline the first Trans-Tasman Strategic Leaders Summit taking place in Auckland from 4-6 March 2024.

"I'm honoured to be part of the inaugural FSC Trans-Tasman Strategic Leaders Summit, where I will talk about developments in the global economy and explore what it means for Australia and New Zealand investors," Costello said.

"We're living through seismic shifts in the geopolitical landscape which are disrupting the world as we know it."