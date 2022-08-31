Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Perth Mint faces AUSTRAC probe

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 AUG 2022   8:28AM

The Perth Mint is the subject of an AUSTRAC investigation into compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

The financial crimes regulator has ordered the appointment of an external auditor to Gold Corporation, which trades as The Perth Mint, to assess the entity's compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 and Financial Rules Instrument 2007.

After engaging with Gold Corporation, AUSTRAC said it identified compliance concerns leading to the need to appoint the auditor at Gold Corporation's expense. The outcome of the audit will determine whether AUSTRAC will take any further action.

The audit will cover the entity's requirement to have an AML/CTF program and comply with Part A of that program; the requirement to have an ongoing customer due diligence program; suspicious matter reporting obligations; and maintenance of enrolment details within required timeframes.

"AUSTRAC does not hesitate to take action where a business that we regulate is failing to satisfy their responsibility to protect themselves and Australia's financial system from criminal activity," AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose said.

"We will continue to work closely with Gold Corporation to address compliance concerns."

Responding to the probe, The Perth Mint chief executive Jason Waters said: "The Perth Mint is constantly identifying areas of improvement including addressing historic practices that are no longer fit-for-purpose and updating the way we engage with our customers."

"We support the regulator's decision for The Perth Mint to appoint an external auditor as part of efforts to ensure that our AML/CTF program is robust and appropriate."

He said he is confident the program already underway at The Perth Mint will address the concerns identified by AUSTRAC.

"The Perth Mint has already initiated the process of identifying an external auditor in line with AUSTRAC's audit schedule," he added.

According to its website, Perth Mint sold more than $26 billion of pure gold, silver and platinum bullion bars and coins in FY21.

