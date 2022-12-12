Perpetual welcomes Pendal board members

As part of its proposed acquisition plan, Perpetual Asset Management has welcomed Pendal Group non-executive directors Christopher Jones, Kathryn Matthews and Ben Heap to its board.

The expected start date for the new directors is January next year once the acquisition and "completion of formalities" are finalised.

The financial services firm explained the directors will be subject to reelection by shareholders at the next AGM in October 2023.

"Both Christopher Jones and Ben Heap have agreed to be appointed on that basis. In the case of Kathryn Matthews, she does not intend to stand for re-election at the next AGM," Perpetual said.

Heap, based in Australia, is an experienced company director with wide-ranging experience in asset and capital management roles in the finance sector and in technology and digital businesses.

Previously he was managing director for UBS Global Asset Management in Australia and head of infrastructure for UBS Global Asset Management in New York.

Heap is also a founding partner of H2 Ventures, a privately held venture capital investment firm and is the independent chair of CBA New Digital Businesses Pty Limited, a subsidiary of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Meanwhile, New York-based Jones brings over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Most recently, he held the role of principal of CMVJ Capital LLC, a private investor and adviser in the financial services, asset management and technology industries.

Jones was also head of Blackrock's US Global Fundamental Equity and co-head of Global Active Equity for two years.

Prior to that, he spent 32 years in a range of roles at Robert Fleming and Co and JP Morgan Asset Management, including managing director and chief investment officer, growth and small cap equities.

Matthews, based in the United Kingdom, has nearly 40 years' experience in funds and investment management.

She has extensive experience in global investment management businesses in the UK and Hong Kong, including as chief investment officer, Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Fidelity International based in Hong Kong.

She commenced her career at Baring Asset Management, holding a broad range of roles over 16 years, including global equity portfolio manager and head of institutional business, across Europe and the UK.

Perpetual chair Tony D'Aloisio welcomed the three "highly experienced" Pendal directors to Perpetual's Board.

"Christopher, Kathryn and Ben each bring valuable global asset management expertise, as well as a broad range of other relevant business skills and experience from distinguished careers in their respective global markets," he said.

"Their unique skills and knowledge of the Pendal business will be invaluable as we integrate the businesses and will complement the knowledge and diverse skills of our existing experienced directors."