Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Perpetual welcomes Pendal board members

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 12 DEC 2022   12:27PM

As part of its proposed acquisition plan, Perpetual Asset Management has welcomed Pendal Group non-executive directors Christopher Jones, Kathryn Matthews and Ben Heap to its board.

The expected start date for the new directors is January next year once the acquisition and "completion of formalities" are finalised.

The financial services firm explained the directors will be subject to reelection by shareholders at the next AGM in October 2023.

"Both Christopher Jones and Ben Heap have agreed to be appointed on that basis. In the case of Kathryn Matthews, she does not intend to stand for re-election at the next AGM," Perpetual said.

Heap, based in Australia, is an experienced company director with wide-ranging experience in asset and capital management roles in the finance sector and in technology and digital businesses.

Previously he was managing director for UBS Global Asset Management in Australia and head of infrastructure for UBS Global Asset Management in New York.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

Heap is also a founding partner of H2 Ventures, a privately held venture capital investment firm and is the independent chair of CBA New Digital Businesses Pty Limited, a subsidiary of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Meanwhile, New York-based Jones brings over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Most recently, he held the role of principal of CMVJ Capital LLC, a private investor and adviser in the financial services, asset management and technology industries.

Jones was also head of Blackrock's US Global Fundamental Equity and co-head of Global Active Equity for two years.

Prior to that, he spent 32 years in a range of roles at Robert Fleming and Co and JP Morgan Asset Management, including managing director and chief investment officer, growth and small cap equities.

Matthews, based in the United Kingdom, has nearly 40 years' experience in funds and investment management.

She has extensive experience in global investment management businesses in the UK and Hong Kong, including as chief investment officer, Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Fidelity International based in Hong Kong.

She commenced her career at Baring Asset Management, holding a broad range of roles over 16 years, including global equity portfolio manager and head of institutional business, across Europe and the UK.

Perpetual chair Tony D'Aloisio welcomed the three "highly experienced" Pendal directors to Perpetual's Board.

"Christopher, Kathryn and Ben each bring valuable global asset management expertise, as well as a broad range of other relevant business skills and experience from distinguished careers in their respective global markets," he said.

"Their unique skills and knowledge of the Pendal business will be invaluable as we integrate the businesses and will complement the knowledge and diverse skills of our existing experienced directors."

Read more: PerpetualBen HeapChristopher JonesKathryn MatthewsPendal GroupRobert Fleming
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC proceedings name Pendal board member
Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup
Link Group appoints chief financial officer
Colonial First State launches sustainable growth fund
Perpetual appoints head of equities
Pendal, Perpetual amend deal terms
Perpetual, Pendal deal on shaky ground
Perpetual knocks back second takeover offer
Pendal reports underlying profit up 17%
Perpetual rejects takeover bid by consortium

Editor's Choice

Perpetual welcomes Pendal board members

CASSANDRA BALDINI
As part of its proposed acquisition plan, Perpetual Asset Management has welcomed Pendal Group non-executive directors Christopher Jones, Kathryn Matthews and Ben Heap to its board

Former Statewide Super executives charged

ANDREW MCKEAN
Two former senior Statewide Superannuation executives have appeared before the Adelaide Magistrates' Court charged with dishonesty offences.

JPMorgan Asset Management launches sustainable ETFs

CHLOE WALKER
JPMorgan Asset Management has launched two active sustainable ETFs on the ASX.

Elanor unveils healthcare fund initiative

CHLOE WALKER
Elanor Investors Group has launched a recapitalisation of its $289 million Elanor HealthCare Real Estate Fund (EHREF) in partnership with an Asian-based institutional real estate investor.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.