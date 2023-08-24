Perpetual restructures asset management leadership, regional chiefs exit

Perpetual has established a global asset management leadership team as part of a refreshed strategy, leading to changes in its executive committee.

In an ASX announcement, Perpetual revealed that its regional asset management units have unified under a new global division, to be headed by current chief executive and managing director Rob Adams.

The asset manager has also created a global head of investment strategy role to oversee its international investment capabilities and safeguard boutique autonomy. Trillium chair Graham Kitchen will temporarily fill the role in London.

Meanwhile, asset management chief Amanda Gillespie and global distribution head Adam Quaife transition from the group executive committee to join the newly established global asset management leadership team, continuing in their respective roles.

"The changes we are making enable us to have an improved focus on our global asset management business and successful execution of strategy, while creating a simplified Perpetual Group leadership structure focused on driving future growth across all our businesses," Adams said.

In light of these organisational changes, Perpetual confirmed that the regional chief executives for Europe and the UK, as well as the Americas, have been impacted.

Alexandra Altinger, who spearheaded J O Hambro, is departing following the acquisition of Pendal.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, David Lane, the chief of Perpetual's US asset management division, will step down at the end of the month, citing personal and family reasons for his departure.

Perpetual's FY23 results showed it assets under management increased to $212.1 billion, doubling since the Pendal acquisition. However, despite favourable market conditions and positive foreign exchange rates, the asset manager also experienced $8.1 billion net outflows.

"Whilst our net outflows for FY23 were disappointing, we continue to be encouraged by the trajectory of flows across several capabilities, including Barrow Hanley which improved its overall flow profile on the back of demand for its global and emerging markets strategies combined with a moderation in US equities outflows," Adams said.

Commenting on the outlook, he added: "Our refreshed strategy, announced today, is centred on driving returns from the investments we have made in recent years, while also simplifying our business to build a stronger, better Perpetual."

"In asset management, the operating environment is expected to continue to be challenging with investor caution towards equities, asset allocation shifts and higher interest rates globally. Our focus is on successfully integrating Pendal into our business, delivering the committed synergies of $80 million by January 2025 and improving net flows with an operating model primed to unlock growth on a global scale."