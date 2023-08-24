Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Perpetual restructures asset management leadership, regional chiefs exit

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 24 AUG 2023   12:42PM

Perpetual has established a global asset management leadership team as part of a refreshed strategy, leading to changes in its executive committee.

In an ASX announcement, Perpetual revealed that its regional asset management units have unified under a new global division, to be headed by current chief executive and managing director Rob Adams.

The asset manager has also created a global head of investment strategy role to oversee its international investment capabilities and safeguard boutique autonomy. Trillium chair Graham Kitchen will temporarily fill the role in London.

Meanwhile, asset management chief Amanda Gillespie and global distribution head Adam Quaife transition from the group executive committee to join the newly established global asset management leadership team, continuing in their respective roles.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"The changes we are making enable us to have an improved focus on our global asset management business and successful execution of strategy, while creating a simplified Perpetual Group leadership structure focused on driving future growth across all our businesses," Adams said.

In light of these organisational changes, Perpetual confirmed that the regional chief executives for Europe and the UK, as well as the Americas, have been impacted.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

Alexandra Altinger, who spearheaded J O Hambro, is departing following the acquisition of Pendal.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, David Lane, the chief of Perpetual's US asset management division, will step down at the end of the month, citing personal and family reasons for his departure.

Perpetual's FY23 results showed it assets under management increased to $212.1 billion, doubling since the Pendal acquisition. However, despite favourable market conditions and positive foreign exchange rates, the asset manager also experienced $8.1 billion net outflows.

"Whilst our net outflows for FY23 were disappointing, we continue to be encouraged by the trajectory of flows across several capabilities, including Barrow Hanley which improved its overall flow profile on the back of demand for its global and emerging markets strategies combined with a moderation in US equities outflows," Adams said.

Commenting on the outlook, he added: "Our refreshed strategy, announced today, is centred on driving returns from the investments we have made in recent years, while also simplifying our business to build a stronger, better Perpetual."

"In asset management, the operating environment is expected to continue to be challenging with investor caution towards equities, asset allocation shifts and higher interest rates globally. Our focus is on successfully integrating Pendal into our business, delivering the committed synergies of $80 million by January 2025 and improving net flows with an operating model primed to unlock growth on a global scale."

Read more: PendalRob AdamsAdam QuaifeAlexandra AltingerAmanda GillespieBarrow HanleyDavid LaneJ O HambroTrillium
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar
Perpetual reports $212bn in AUM
FICAP 2023: Countdown is on
David Lane to leave Perpetual
Perpetual progresses Pendal integration
Perpetual profits halve post-Pendal deal
Perpetual, Pendal finalise merger
Perpetual reports $1.2bn loss amid merger
Court approves Pendal takeover
Perpetual promotes Anthony Aboud

Editor's Choice

Corporate fund inks deal with Link

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Link Group has won a five-year mandate from ANZ Staff Super for administration services, affording the corporate fund's 30,000 members access to its digital solutions, contact centre, and financial advice services.

Perpetual restructures asset management leadership, regional chiefs exit

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
Perpetual has established a global asset management leadership team as part of a refreshed strategy, leading to changes in its executive committee.

Platinum AM chief executive steps down

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
Platinum Asset Management chief executive Andrew Clifford has announced he will vacate the top job but remain as co-chief investment officer.

No question we need more BTR: Mowat

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:06PM
UBS's regional head of real estate John Mowat says there is a "fundamental market need" for more build-to-rent (BTR) developments in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kirsten Temple

INVESTMENT STRATEGY GENERAL MANAGER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
In the throes of the Global Financial Crisis, JANA general manager of investment strategy Kirsten Temple packed her bags for Australia and a different professional landscape. Her journey home marked the end of an international chapter that started years earlier in the heart of financial services. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.