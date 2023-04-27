Perpetual progresses Pendal integration

Perpetual has said it expects to confirm its post-acquisition leadership teams and regional structures by the end of next month, while also flagging further consolidation.

Providing an update to the ASX as to the integration of Pendal, Perpetual said its immediate focus has been on defining and implementing an effective operating model. The executive committee is now finalising the leadership and regional structures, with expectations the process will be largely complete by May end.

It said overall client engagement has been possible, with key senior distribution appointments announced or expected to be announced across Australia, the UK and US.

It also flagged plans for extensive consolidation, to be carried out this calendar year. The business aims to realise synergies via consolidation of listed company overheads, management and other role duplication, consolidation of strategic partnerships, consolidation of distribution and markets, and consolidation of product suites.

Perpetual said that since completing the acquisition it has identified a further $20 million in synergy benefits that can be realised by January 2025. This brings total net synergies expected out of the deal to $80 million.

The update comes as Perpetual reports a 4% increase in assets under management since 31 December 2022. They now sit at $210 billion.

The Australian asset management business accounts for $63.9 billion, close to $40 billion of which was acquired through the Pendal transaction. Net inflows of $0.5 billion were split across Pendal's cash strategies and global equities strategies but were offset by outflows from Aussie equities and fixed income of $0.7 billion. Perpetual said these mainly came from one intermediary client.

The wealth management business' total funds under advice now sit at $18.4 billion, up 3% on December. In Q3 it saw net inflows of $0.1 billion. Meanwhile, the corporate trust arm now has total funds under administration of $1.16 trillion.

"Looking ahead, we expect the macro environment and general market conditions to remain challenging. This will impact each of our asset management boutiques differently, given the variety of investment approaches we now have across the group. While we are only three months post the acquisition of Pendal, we expect the benefits of bringing these businesses together will help better navigate the current environment," Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said.