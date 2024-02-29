Newspaper icon
Perpetual profit, operating revenue lifts

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 29 FEB 2024   12:44PM

Perpetual reported an increase to its underlying net profit after tax and operating revenue, largely due to the Pendal acquisition.

Underlying profit after tax (UPAT) reached $98.2 million, 46% higher than the prior corresponding period because of the acquisition and higher wealth management earnings.

Operating revenue for the half year was $657.8 million, an increase of 69% on 1H23, thanks to Pendal Group's full six-month contribution, growth in corporate trust, and increased non-market wealth management revenues.

Accordingly, the board has determined to pay an interim dividend of $0.65 per share, 35% franked, representing a payout ratio of 75% of UPAT.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said the wealth manager's financial performance in the first half benefited from the growth of its asset management business and the robustness of its corporate trust and wealth management divisions, despite a more challenging operating environment.

"The first half of 2024 represented the first full six-month contribution from Pendal Group. The Group's AUM stability over the last six months reflects the benefits of our larger, more diverse total AUM base as a global multi-boutique asset manager, benefitting from investment market growth and the strong investment performance delivered to our clients," he said.

"The integration of the Pendal businesses is progressing well and we have exceeded our first-year target of $40 million in run-rate synergies, allowing us to focus on further synergy realisation, simplification and targeted market and channel expansion."

