Perpetual hires new distribution lead

Perpetual hires new distribution leadBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 13 OCT 2023 12:01PM
Perpetual Asset Management has appointed longstanding wealth operative Tom Loneragan as head of listed and direct.
In this role, Loneragan will sit within the distribution and sales team and report to the firm's head of wealth, Lee Hopperton.
The multi-boutique global asset manager said the recruit is responsible for the business development and distribution of Perpetual's listed products and is specifically focused on the growth of our broker channel.
"Tom brings sales and industry experience having been at Bell Potter, Ord Minnett and APRIL Solutions," said a Perpetual spokesperson.
With over a decade of corporate experience working within financial services - wealth and funds management - Loneragan describes himself on social media as an entrepreneurial connector, networker and deal-maker.
And why not?
After co-managing the Ord Minnett advisory team in New South Wales for four years to 2015, he launched Latch Social, a social media service for financial advisers.
Back then, compliance demands made advisers fearful of using social media and consequently, many missed out on high client engagement, referrals and business development.
Loneragan aimed to show the advice industry that they could engage with clients - rather than offer them advice - through social media.
He also bagged seed round funding for APRIL (formerly Limepay) - a new payments technology.
Further, in 2020 he spearheaded its business development and connected the business to a Series A investment round , raising $31.5 million.
"Extremely excited to return to the wealth industry with Perpetual," he posted.
