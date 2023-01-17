Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Pensioner work bonus top of mind for advisers

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 17 JAN 2023   12:47PM

Social security measures relating to the Age Pension are among the most popular regulatory topics for Australian financial advisers, based on the questions they're asking BT's technical team.

According to BT, the $4000 increase to the work bonus for pensioners, which incentivises seniors to earn more income from work, is top of mind for advisers right now.

Older Australians who are eligible for the Age Pension can now earn up to $11,800 from working, without reducing their pension.

The work bonus income bank was previously $7800 and has been temporarily increased to ease cost of living for seniors.

Pensioners have up to December 25 (extended from the original June 2023 deadline) to use the additional $4000 in their bank account.

"While the increase to the work bonus income bank is a welcome one for many clients, how it actually works across the current financial year, and the next one, is resulting in queries from advisers," BT technical consultant Tim Howard said.

"They are seeking clarity on how their clients are impacted individually."

Additionally, advisers are asking about eligibility rules for making downsizer contributions into super and the impacts on the age pension.

Effective January 1, the bill to reduce the eligibility age for downsizer contributions became law.

To be eligible, clients over 55 years of age need to have owned their home for 10 years or more. Downsizer contributions to a maximum of $300,000 do not count towards any of the contribution caps and can still be made even if a person has a total upper balance greater than $1.7 million.

The consequences of selling the principal home on eligibility for Centrelink payments should be weighed up carefully, Howard warned.

Howard added that the ability to make up $300,000 in downsizer contributions to super tax-free can boost retirement savings significantly.

However, as part of retirement planning, clients who are receiving an Age Pension, or expecting to down the track, should be made aware of how means testing may be impacted.

"The eligibility rules and concessions for the Age Pension have evolved over time," Howard said.

"Overall, social security measures for senior Australians can be complex, so any updates to the regulations can result in the need for advice."

Read more: BTTim Howard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

What you read in 2022
BT head joins Colonial First State
Rest revamps equities team
AMP's Edwina Maloney joins ASFA board
FICAP raises over $120k for charity
Legalsuper hires from ART, Perpetual
Mercer hires from MLC
BT answers advisers' top tax time questions
Westpac offloads BT super funds to Mercer
Advice firms struggle to make most of socials

Editor's Choice

We're doing a huge amount: Aware Super

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart says the fund is making a significant investment in its financial advice capabilities, regardless of what comes out of the Quality of Advice Review.

From strength to strength: GQG Partners

ANDREW MCKEAN
GQG Partners is aiming to be a top-ranking active equity manager in Australia, according to managing director Laird Abernethy.

Natixis APAC lead takes bigger role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of Asia Pacific for Natixis Investment Managers is being promoted to a new position.

Fraudsters jailed over international crypto scam

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Four people have been jailed in the UK over a $37 million fraud carried out on an Australian cryptocurrency exchange five years ago.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.