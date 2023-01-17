Pensioner work bonus top of mind for advisers

Social security measures relating to the Age Pension are among the most popular regulatory topics for Australian financial advisers, based on the questions they're asking BT's technical team.

According to BT, the $4000 increase to the work bonus for pensioners, which incentivises seniors to earn more income from work, is top of mind for advisers right now.

Older Australians who are eligible for the Age Pension can now earn up to $11,800 from working, without reducing their pension.

The work bonus income bank was previously $7800 and has been temporarily increased to ease cost of living for seniors.

Pensioners have up to December 25 (extended from the original June 2023 deadline) to use the additional $4000 in their bank account.

"While the increase to the work bonus income bank is a welcome one for many clients, how it actually works across the current financial year, and the next one, is resulting in queries from advisers," BT technical consultant Tim Howard said.

"They are seeking clarity on how their clients are impacted individually."

Additionally, advisers are asking about eligibility rules for making downsizer contributions into super and the impacts on the age pension.

Effective January 1, the bill to reduce the eligibility age for downsizer contributions became law.

To be eligible, clients over 55 years of age need to have owned their home for 10 years or more. Downsizer contributions to a maximum of $300,000 do not count towards any of the contribution caps and can still be made even if a person has a total upper balance greater than $1.7 million.

The consequences of selling the principal home on eligibility for Centrelink payments should be weighed up carefully, Howard warned.

Howard added that the ability to make up $300,000 in downsizer contributions to super tax-free can boost retirement savings significantly.

However, as part of retirement planning, clients who are receiving an Age Pension, or expecting to down the track, should be made aware of how means testing may be impacted.

"The eligibility rules and concessions for the Age Pension have evolved over time," Howard said.

"Overall, social security measures for senior Australians can be complex, so any updates to the regulations can result in the need for advice."