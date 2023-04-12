Pension fund ousts chief over US bank losses

The chief executive of Sweden's Alecta was let go by the fund as it looks to recover from large losses resulting from investments in Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.

Overnight, Magnus Billing was axed as chief executive with immediate effect. He has been replaced by Katarina Thorslund, the fund's deputy chief executive in the interim.

In March, Alecta admitted it had incurred significant losses as a result of its investments in the three banks. The losses were in the realm of $2.8 billion.

The fund said it has been working since to isolate the losses and understand how the situation arose, adding that it has determined the investment decisions were within the framework and mandate established by the board. It also reinforced that the losses had only a small impact on its overall portfolio and on some members' pensions.

However, it said the losses "have seriously damaged confidence in Alecta's asset management" and the board decided it is time for new leadership "to restore trust."

"We would like to thank chief executive Magnus Billing for the solid work he has put in during his time at Alecta for the good of the company and the customers. At the same time, Alecta now needs to look ahead and forcefully implement the necessary changes," Alecta acting chair Ingrid Bonde said.

It said a strategic review of how it conducts equity management is now underway.

Alecta first invested in Silicon Valley Bank in June 2019 and last invested in November 2022. Its total investment was about $1.28 billion. It first invested in Signature Bank in January 2016 and made its last investment in July 2022, with the total poured into it around $500 million. It also had about $1.4 billion invested in First Republic Bank, it said.

Earlier this month, Billing announced changes to the investment framework and mandate, announcing a reduction of the risk with high ownership stakes in individual companies overseas, with a focus on concentration in its US holdings.